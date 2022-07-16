‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Reacts to Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright’s Feud: I Hope They ‘Can Get to a Good Place’

Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright. Shutterstock (2)

Former Vanderpump Rules costars Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright’s friendship made headlines after the Kentucky native — and her husband, Jax Taylor — skipped Schroeder’s Italian nuptials to Beau Clark. Since then, their reality TV castmates have opened up about the nature of the drama.

“I’m kind of in my own world right now. So I learned that Scheana [Shay] did a podcast with Brittany [about the feud]. I have yet to hear it,” Lala Kent exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2022. “My friends are very respectful in the sense where they’ll talk to me about things, but then I think they realize which I wish they wouldn’t. I’m like, ‘Give me the petty drama because I want that s–t.’ I’m in the heavy type of s–t. I want the light.”

The Give Them Lala author added: “I think they read the room and I feel like [they realized] ‘This is gonna be very trivial to Lala.’ So Brittany is one of my nearest and dearest friends [and] I really hope that at least Stassi and Brittany can get to a good place.”

The drama seemingly began after Taylor and Cartwright, who wed in June 2019, missed Schroeder and Clark’s wedding in May 2022. (Hartford’s parents previously tied the knot in an intimate 2020 ceremony after canceling their elaborate plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.) After the ceremony, Schroeder and Clark broke down the drama on their “The Good, The Bad and The Baby” podcast, alleging that the casting agent received a text from a friend who told him that Taylor wasn’t planning on coming to the ceremony weeks earlier.

“To our faces, they are telling us that they are coming, but behind our back, the dude is texting Beau’s best friend that they’re not,” the Louisiana native claimed on a May 2022 episode of their podcast. “Good friends don’t do that. They don’t talk s—t about your wedding behind your back or pretend that they’re coming and give a list of reasons why they’re not coming to other people. Friends don’t do that to each other.”

Cartwright, for her part, later alleged her husband — with whom she shares son Cruz — sent a “rage text” to the newlyweds’ pal after “getting worked up” about bringing their son on an international flight.

“Honestly, if you can’t pick up the phone for a two-minute conversation and say, ‘Hey, do you really want to come?’ [If] you can’t do that and you BCC everybody, that’s messed up,” Peter Madrigal exclusively told Us in July 2022 about the feud.

