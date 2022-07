LCM (50m) SOLO Aquatics 17-year-old Anna Boemer made waves on night 3 of the NE Senior Championships at Brown University, winning the women’s 100 fly in 59.64. The swim was monumental for Boemer, marking her first time under 1:00 in the event. Her previous best sat at 1:00.64, a time which she set in March of 2021. Boemer’s speed was exceptional last night, as she got out to a 27.55 on the first 50. She faded a bit coming home, posting a 32.09 on the 2nd 50, but Boemer was still 2.6 seconds ahead of the field. It was Commonwealth Swimming’s Natalie Mannion who came in 2nd, swimming a 1:02.24, just off her personal best of 1:01.57.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO