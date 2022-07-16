ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Davis wins 1500 in Sound Running Sunset Tour

By Brice Bement
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WCIA) –Former Illini and Oakwood native Jon Davis is making his mark on the track still post graduation. Davis has been competing this past summer.

He just ran the 1500 in the sound running sunset tour in Los Angeles, California, winning at 3.33.81, one of his best times ever just six seconds away from the world record and less than a second away from the University of Illinois record.

