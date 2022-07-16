ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post 239 falls after West Duluth 7th inning rally

By BEN ROMSAAS
 3 days ago

VIRGINIA — The American Legion Post 239 baseball team did not have a good night defensively on Friday in their home contest with West Duluth.

Racking up the errors, Post 239 allowed in plenty of unearned runs that saw them fall down 7-1 after two and a half innings. The home team got two back in the bottom half of the inning, but wouldn’t score again until the bottom of the sixth where they tallied five to take a late lead, 8-7.

Unfortunately, their troubles crept back in as walks, wild pitches, errors and even an interference call on the base path allowed the Post 71 Cubs to bring in four runs in the top of the seventh, giving them the 11-8 win at Stock Field.

Far from their strongest outing in the field, Post 239 head coach Jamie Lindseth noted one positive for his team with playoffs approaching.

“We were hoping to have a clean run before the tournament,” Lindseth said. “But if you’re going to have a game like this, it’s better to have it now and get it out of our systems. It’s tough when you give up that many runs to any team. West Duluth took advantage of all those mistakes we made. We were able to put a few on in the sixth but I would’ve liked a couple more. We didn’t get that and that’s baseball.”

The visiting Post 71 Cubs got on the board early, scoring two in the top of the first off of 239 starter John Kendall. Leadoff hitter Nolan Harju got things rolling with a single up the left before Gavin Bulthuis followed that up with a single to nearly the same spot.

One out later with runners on first and second, Mason Boos reached to load the bases on an infield error from the home team. Post 239 grabbed their second out on a fielder’s choice, letting a West Duluth run in. The throw to turn the double play was way off the mark, allowing a second run in.

With no luck in the bottom of the first, Post 239 got back to the plate after a quick 1-2-3 inning from Kendall in the top of the second. The home squad managed to get on the board when Tom Nemanich blasted a solo home run over the left field fence on Post 71’s starter Bulthuis, cutting the Cubs lead in half, 2-1.

Unfortunately, things got out of hand for Post 239 in the top of the third. Bulthuis led the inning off with a single to center and was replaced on first when Earl Hendrickson reached on a fielder’s choice. Boos was hit by a pitch to reach while Owen Hindermann reached on an infield error to load the bases up with one out.

Kendall issued a walk to Dane Dzuck, bringing in one run before Ethan Carlson slapped an infield single to drive in another, 4-1. The runs kept coming with Brady McGinn hitting an RBI single up the middle to keep the bases loaded. Kendall then walked in his second run of the inning, issuing a walk to Shamus Shea to bring in Dzuck, making it a 6-1 game.

Post 239 allowed in one final run in the top of the third with Carlson scoring from third on a fielder’s choice. Kendall got out of the inning after striking out Bulthuis, the first batter he saw to start the third.

Post 239 showed some life in the bottom half of the third, scoring two runs to make the deficit a little more manageable. Logan Nordby knocked an infield base hit to lead off the inning. One out later, Nordby made the trip from first to home on an RBI double to left-center from Cole Schaefer.

Kendall reached after being hit by a pitch and Schaefer moved to third on a fielder’s choice that saw Kendall thrown out at second with Dylan Hedley reaching first.. Sawyer Hallin was then walked with two outs to load up the bases.

Post 239 drove in their second run of the inning when Nemanich knocked one to the Post 71 shortstop. The throw to home for the force out was off the mark, allowing Schaefer to score, 7-3.

Kendall got through the top of the fourth unharmed as Hedley took over on the mound starting in the fifth. West Duluth managed to get two runners in scoring position in the inning, but Hedley and the 239 defense got out of the jam to leave the deficit at four.

The excitement picked up again in the bottom of the sixth. Nordby and Tate Uhan reached on back-to-back walks to start the inning. Schaefer then hit a single up the middle, with Nordby coming home to score on a throwing error from the Cubs, 7-4.

West Duluth opted to pull Bulthuis and put in Carlson to close out the game. Kendall made Post 71 pay immediately after the switch with a two-RBI infield single that cut the deficit to one.

Hedley and Hallin were then walked in succession to load the bases back up with no outs.

Post 239 tied the game up with Kendall scoring on a fielder’s choice that saw Hedley and Hallin advance another base each as well. One out later with Andrew Torrel at the plate, a passed ball allowed the home team to take their first lead of the game with Hedley scoring from third, 8-7.

Post 239’s lead didn’t last long. Hedley issued a leadoff walk to Dzuck to start the seventh inning. One out later, he advanced to second on a wild pitch. He looked to be driven home by McGinn, but was interfered with on the base path rounding third. The home plate umpire awarded Dzuck home plate, tying the game back up at eight with McGinn reaching first safely.

A single up the middle from Shea followed by an infield error to Harju allowed the bases to be loaded back up with one out. Bulthuis then came through for West Duluth, knocking a two-RBI double to right that just landed fair to put the Cubs back up 10-8.

One final run came in to score with Hendrickson reaching on another error, 11-8. Hedley eventually got out of the jam, handing it back to the offense if Post 239 had hopes of taking another late lead.

Carlson wasn’t perfect, allowing two walks to Post 239 with one out, but he got the job done in the end, securing the win for the visitors, 11-8.

Looking back at the game, Lindseth was able to find another positive in the form of his team’s first comeback in the sixth.

“We got down and we fought. It wasn’t beautiful by any means but to see these kids do it, that’s good. You can’t quit in the game of baseball because things can change really quick. As soon as things changed in our favor, they changed right back so you can’t ever stop trying.”

With district playoffs kicking off on Wednesday. Lindseth says the team has a few days to work on things as they look to make a postseason run.

“We’re looking forward to getting past this. We had problems all throughout the field today. It wasn’t just one guy. It was almost contagious. So we have some things to work on before the tournament and we’ll do just that and hopefully be ready by Wednesday.

Seeds for next week’s tournament will be released Sunday evening. District playoffs are set to begin on Wednesday with first and second round games in either Duluth or Hermantown. More information will be provided in Tuesday’s Mesabi Tribune.

VFW BASEBALL

Post 1113 17, 5

West Duluth 10, 3

At Virginia, the VFW Post 1113 baseball team picked up a pair of wins on Friday, downing West Duluth 17-10 in their opener before taking Game 2 5-3.

Post 1113 fell behind early in the opener despite leading 3-0 after two innings. West Duluth piled on runs in the top of the third, plating 10 to go up 10-3. The home squad didn’t let that stop them, however, as they plated seven in the bottom half of the inning to knot things up at 10.

From there, Post 1113 scored four in the fourth and three in the sixth to come away with the 17-10 win.

At the plate, Tyler Reid led the way for Post 1113 going 3-5 with three RBIs and a run scored. Alec Troutwine was 3-3 with three runs scored and two walks. Tate Uhan finished 2-6 with three RBIs and two runs. James Toman, Isac Lindhorst, Gunnar George and Harley Mott all collected hits in the win.

On the mound, Lindhorst got the start and gave up 10 runs (just one earned) on five hits and six walks over 4.1 innings to get the win. He struck out three. Reid finished things off, giving up just a walk over the final 2.2 innings. He struck out one.

In the second game, the two teams found themselves tied 3-3 after three innings. When things were said and done, the last lead change went in favor of the home team as they came away with the 5-3 win in five innings.

At the plate, Mott was 1-2 with an RBI nad two runs scored. George was 1-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Gage Thielbar finished 1-2 with an RBI. Brighton Techar was 1-3 with a run scored. Alden Knudson also collected a hit in the win.

On the mound, Mott got the complete game win, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks in five innings of work.

Post 1113 is back in action on Monday when they host Cloquet for a single game beginning at 4 p.m.

Comments / 0

Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893.

