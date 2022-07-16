Girls can learn self-defense in upcoming YMCA class

A new pizza spot is now open in downtown Evansville, Indiana. Pangea Pizzeria opened up at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the corner of Northwest 2nd Street and Ingle Street. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for lunch service, and again from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. for dinner. Lunch hours at Pangea Pizzeria will stay the same on Fridays and Saturdays, but on those days, dinner will be served from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO