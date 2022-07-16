Girls can learn self-defense in upcoming YMCA class

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, an Evansville couple said their ‘I Do’s’ in the same place they met 20 years ago. Melanie and Randy Schmitt met at Hacienda in the early 2000′s and tied the knot at the restaurant on First Avenue in Evansville. The...
Evansville natives Karen and Tim Walthall needed a home that, much like their 52-year marriage, would stand the test of time, and in 1993 they found it. The couple, who first met at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center’s cow barn in eighth grade and married on Valentine’s Day 1970, quickly began making the Craftsman-style home on State Highway 662 their own.
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an overnight burglary left a “priceless” and “irreplaceable” item missing in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department shared information about the burglary on social media in hopes of discovering new information on the case. According to police, one of the items that was stolen was a golf bag […]
If you've ever driven down Highway 41 or Virginia street/Oak Hill Road, chances are you've seen the huge cemetery that is Oak Hill Cemetery & Arboretum. Each year they host a Twilight Tour event with reenactors, and they're currently looking for volunteers for this year. Twilight Tours. Oak Hill Cemetery...
It starts when you walk into the big box store or supermarket of your choice and there it is...the seasonal aisle is loaded up with school supplies. Gone are the patriotic cups, trays, and lawn chairs--the bunting a distant memory. There are no more lemonade pitchers and patio sets. It's like summer ends in JULY.
- Donut Bank is known as a staple to Indiana culture that many know and love. 55 years ago they opened their doors on First Ave. Since then they have grown in size, opening nine other stores in locations including, Evansville, Newburgh, Princeton and Henderson.
Police in Evansville, Indiana, say they're looking for a jewelry thief. The Evansville Police Department said Tuesday that it was looking for the man shown in the photos you see here. EPD says the suspect entered Camelot Jewelers on Morgan Avenue back on June 1 and requested to see a...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – When Ernie Griffin was nearing the end of his Harrison High School career, he never envisioned a career in the military. In fact, he’ll admit that he was the last person you would expect to enlist. “I was a bit of a class clown, I had some fun in high school, […]
If you have ever worked in a position that involved accepting cash from the public, you might be familiar with spotting counterfeit money. But as one local business owner has discovered, it is all too easy to be scammed. Jeff Wheeler is the owner of Great Steak at Eastland Mall...
A new pizza spot is now open in downtown Evansville, Indiana. Pangea Pizzeria opened up at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the corner of Northwest 2nd Street and Ingle Street. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for lunch service, and again from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. for dinner. Lunch hours at Pangea Pizzeria will stay the same on Fridays and Saturdays, but on those days, dinner will be served from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville cold case is not being forgotten. Tuesday marks the seventh anniversary of Shane Breedlove’s murder. On July 19, 2015, the musician was gunned down on Washington Avenue while walking to his job at Washington Square Mall. Several people were initially arrested in the case, but the charges were later […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three women left Splendid Nails Salon without paying and tried to run a man over. Evansville police were called to the salon on July 15 at 7 p.m. The victim told police the women went to go get in their vehicle after he finished their nails. The victim tried to stop […]
Haley Rene Kilian to Zachary Christian Wood, both of Jasper. Emma Lynn Uebelhor of Ferdinand to Adam Joseph Krempp of Jasper. Wesley Lee Hembree of St. Anthony to Natasha Lynn Leckie of Huntingburg. Crystal Dawn Martindale to Fred Alan Giesler, both of St. Anthony. Rachel Carlene Dick to Tyler Edward...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A month after an 80-year-old Evansville man was hit by an SUV, he is out of the hospital and has met his grandson. Eyewitness News first reported in June Gardner Weber was hit while picking up a prescription for his wife at a pharmacy on Morgan Avenue. According to a release […]
Victor Henry is the owner and cook at Fat Cat's BBQ, a food truck often found on the corner of Washington and Kentucky Ave. A known BBQ spot in the community, Friday afternoon it took a major blow. "I was just coming out of McDonald's and I looked over here...
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT)– A probable cause affidavit is revealing more information in a rape investigation in Fort Branch. Gibson County Prosecutor Micheal Cochren says Domenic Migliarese is accused of raping a woman and holding her against her will at a mobile home in Fort Branch. Police responded to a residence in Fort Branch for […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting. The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Fulton Avenue. Our crew on the scene says it appears the victim may have been on a bicycle when they were shot. That person was […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities were on the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning. Dispatchers said it happened near the intersection of Ohio Street and Fulton Avenue where it turns into Riverside. Police were called to the scene around 3 a.m. Officers said a citizen found the victim next...
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department (JPD) was called to the Southside McDonald’s on July 15 about 10:25 p.m. for a report of a child walking around the restaurant by himself. JPD investigated and determined the child belonged to Michael Brasell and Leandra McCormick. JPD obtained a search warrant for their residence according […]
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Rescue crews were called a water rescue Sunday. Henderson County Dispatchers say the call came in around 1:45 p.m. They say a car went too far into some water behind the Sinclair gas station near the Twin Bridges. Crews worked for nearly an hour to get...
