Missing and endangered man: Escambia County

On July 9, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested six alleged online sexual predators. One of the six arrested is a Milton resident. Jordan Scott Towery, 28, was arrested after he solicited sexual activity from an undercover officer, who was posing as a 14 year old girl. According to the arrest report, Towery drove to a predetermined location in Okaloosa County to meet the juvenile. Instead of being greeted by an underage girl, Towery was greeted by deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
