Missing and endangered man: Escambia County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A convicted murderer who served three years behind bars is now back in jail, less than a year after he was sentenced. Shamar Young was arrested over the weekend. He was sentenced to three years last year for the 2018 murder of 19-year-old Kevin Benjamin, with more than two years deducted for time served at Mobile Metro Jail awaiting trial. Young pleaded guilty to the crime. His total sentence was 20 years, with 17 years suspended and five-year probation.

