Escambia County, FL

Missing and endangered man: Escambia County

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Patrick Milligan, 47, was last seen on the 100 block of Marietta...

WKRG News 5

Man wanted in 2007 murder case moved from Florida to Mobile

UPDATE: Mobile County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Jhordis Woods is charged with felony murder because Shaywanna Robinson was killed during a home invasion. The DA’s office also confirmed Woods was extradited from Florida. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man wanted in connection to the 2007 cold case murder of a 16-year-old in Mobile was extradited […]
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Six reported arrested in OCSO “Operation Safe Summer”

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A four-day operation targeting online sexual predators has resulted in the arrests of six men, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. Those arrested include men from Shalimar, Destin, Fort Walton Beach, and Milton. In its third operation targeting online sexual predators in the...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach man killed while riding bike

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a Fort Walton Beach man Monday afternoon. Investigators believe the man was riding his bicycle when was struck from behind by an SUV. The 52-year-old was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead by medical staff, according to a news release from FHP.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Escambia County, FL
Pensacola, FL
Escambia County, FL
Pensacola, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
wtvy.com

Accused Walmart arsonist: ‘It’s not going to stop’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The reputed mastermind of a plot to burn down Walmart stores along the Gulf Coast admitted during an interrogation by the FBI to lying to his alleged accomplices and warned investigators that his arrest would not stop his “mission.”. Excerpts from the FBI’s interview...
MOBILE, AL
WJHG-TV

Bicyclist dead after collision in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man died on Tuesday after being involved in a collision just west of State Road 85. According to Florida Highway Patrol, while traveling westbound on General Robert M. Bond Boulevard, a Crestview man driving an SUV was in the outside lane of the road behind a Fort Walton man riding a bicycle, traveling the same way.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police investigating death at nursing home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police department are investigating after a resident died at a nursing home on July 16 at around 12:30 p.m. Police said a 77-year-old resident of Lynwood Nursing Home pushed his 70-year-old roommate, who fell. The 70-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a police news release.
MOBILE, AL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Operation Safe Summer busts Milton man

On July 9, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested six alleged online sexual predators. One of the six arrested is a Milton resident. Jordan Scott Towery, 28, was arrested after he solicited sexual activity from an undercover officer, who was posing as a 14 year old girl. According to the arrest report, Towery drove to a predetermined location in Okaloosa County to meet the juvenile. Instead of being greeted by an underage girl, Towery was greeted by deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
MILTON, FL
WMBB

Investigators reveal new details in Walton County murder

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — What started out as a hit-and-run incident turned into a murder investigation for Walton County Sheriff’s Investigators. The victim is a 37-year-old Kentucky woman who’d been reported missing by her family. The details are a twisted web that investigators are still unraveling. WCSO investigators found Tera Deaton’s remains Friday, near […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Terrance James

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Terrance James, who Marshals say could be in the area of Lakeview Apartments in Mobile. Terrance James is wanted by […]
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Santa Rosa Beach man charged with murder

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Santa Rosa Beach man has been charged with murder after allegedly taking investigators to the location of the victim’s body, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, human remains located inside Point Washington State Forest...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Convicted murderer back in Mobile jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A convicted murderer who served three years behind bars is now back in jail, less than a year after he was sentenced. Shamar Young was arrested over the weekend. He was sentenced to three years last year for the 2018 murder of 19-year-old Kevin Benjamin, with more than two years deducted for time served at Mobile Metro Jail awaiting trial. Young pleaded guilty to the crime. His total sentence was 20 years, with 17 years suspended and five-year probation.
MOBILE, AL
WFLA

Pilot hospitalized after Florida plane crash

OKALOOSA, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person was hurt after an “experimental aircraft” crashed near Baker, Florida. The pilot did not suffer major injuries. According to a Facebook post from OCSO, the pilot was trying to land at a private airfield near...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Bullet hits Baldwin County home sending family running for cover

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Sunday afternoon a family was home watching a movie in their living room when a bullet hit the sliding glass door just feet away. “It would’ve been right in their head no doubt,” said Teri Collier. One side of the door is shattered. It’s as far as the bullet went Sunday, only piercing through the first layer of glass but it’s still too close for comfort. “I saw the hole right away,” she explained.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Bicyclist hit, killed in Destin: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed. According to deputies, the man riding the bicycle was going east on Highway 98 near Crystal Beach Drive when he was hit by a car that was traveling in the same direction. The man was pronounced dead […]
DESTIN, FL

