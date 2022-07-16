ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on campaign ads: I'll fight you, but I won't lie

By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY — Democrat Stacey Abrams likens Gov. Brian Kemp, her Republican opponent in the Georgia gubernatorial race, to a slick used car salesman. “He’ll show you a nice, shiny vehicle with a polished grill and new tires,” Abrams said during a conversation with The Albany Herald Friday on a campaign swing...

Comments / 13

guess who
3d ago

If her lips are moving she is lying, I wished I could talk head to head and she would know what a lier she really is!

AP_000821.7b96ea24c5ea47299ba3e121b2b21132.1237
3d ago

The question is why does this person want to be governor of Georgia? Why not go be governor where she is from? From he brown words she is not a fan of the state, so why? Career politician,

Seamus OLeary
3d ago

Stacey: I did not go to Krispy Kreme this morningMaury: We have determined that was a lie

