‘Her Story’ creator Sam Barlow delays ‘Immortality’ to August 30th

Quidditch, a sport that was created for the fictional world of Harry Potter before spreading to US college campuses, is changing its name to quadball. In December, two of the sport’s major bodies, US Quidditch and Major League Quidditch, said they were considering a name change due to “sponsorship and broadcast opportunities” that had been lost because Warner Bros, which produces the Harry Potter film series, owns the copyright for the sport’s present name. However, on Tuesday another of the sport’s governing bodies, the International Quidditch Association, cited JK Rowling’s “anti-trans positions” as a reason for the change. The Harry Potter author has been accused of being transphobic, an allegation she denies.

SOCIETY ・ 10 MINUTES AGO