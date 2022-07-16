ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, VA

One injured, one dead after separate shootings in Henry Co.

By Kelly Fisher, Colleen Guerry
 3 days ago

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that left one man fighting for his life and another man dead over the weekend.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 911 call came in at approximately 7:52 p.m. on Friday, July 15 about a person who had been shot at 49 Joyce Park Drive in Bassett.

Three minutes later, deputies say they arrived at the scene and found the home’s occupant — identified as 32-year-old Marshall Blake Tutor — who had multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and hand. He was then airlifted to a Roanoke medical facility to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Authorities tell WFXR News that Tutor and multiple other witnesses identified 20-year-old Chase Conley Crum of Bassett — who was reportedly arguing with Crum when the shooting took place — as the suspect in Friday night’s incident.

Officials say they issued five felony warrants against Crum in connection with the shooting, sparking a search effort.

Then, at 3:25 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, the sheriff’s office says a 911 caller reported that a person had been shot at 9 Holly Hill Road in Bassett.

According to authorities, the caller — identified as 46-year-old Michael Shawn Flippen of 9 Holly Hill Road — said he shot a man who he had broken into his home and assaulted a woman.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they found Crum dead from a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, officials say they discovered that Flippen had “not been truthful” during his 911 call.

According to authorities, Flippen allowed Crum into his home knowing that he was wanted in connection with Friday night’s shooting in Bassett. Then, a woman inside the house got into a fight with Crum, so Flippen got involved, grabbed a gun, and shot Crum.

The sheriff’s office reports that Flippen was arrested, and is currently being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond for the following charges:

  • Second-degree murder
  • Using a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Maliciously discharging a firearm inside a dwelling
  • Possessing a firearm after being convicted of a violent felony

If you have any information about either of these incidents, you are asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

