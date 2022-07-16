Nation's top cornerback recruit plans return date to the Swamp

The top defensive back in the class of 2023 is still considering Florida, but it looks like five-star cornerback Cormani McClain will make a decision closer to the end of the year rather than the end of summer date he teased back in the spring.

He plans to take official visits during the season and decide in December, according to Swamp247.

McClain also is likely to attend Florida’s upcoming Friday Night Lights camp on July 29, but he said the trip is not official yet. Speaking of visits that are official, McClain made his way to Miami in June for the first of his five official visits. Alabama will get the second one on Oct. 5 when the Crimson Tide hosts Texas A&M. Florida and Georgia should both get one as well.

The Gators have kept close with McClain, especially cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond. It was Raymond who helped Billy Napier reel in Kamari Wilson last cycle, and his reputation as an elite defensive backs coach is a big plus for McClain.

“Coach C-Ray, me and him have a great relationship,” McClain said to 247Sports. “I think it’s there. He produced a lot of great athletes. I look to coach C-Ray as one of those guys that I know is going to get you to the league and the things you need to get there.”

The 247Sports composite has McClain No. 3 overall and No. 1 among cornerbacks in the class of 2023. He’s also the top-ranked player in the state of Florida out of Lakeland High School.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!