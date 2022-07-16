NC newspaper settles with reporter over plagiarism accusation

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2009 file photo, a pressman pulls a copy of one of the final editions (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A journalist has settled a lawsuit arguing she was treated unfairly when she lost her job at a North Carolina newspaper amid a plagiarism investigation.

Former News & Observer reporter Anne Blythe reached a settlement with the paper’s former top editor, according to a statement Thursday from Blythe’s lawyer.

Terms were not disclosed. Blythe had settled in 2021 with the newspaper and its parent company.

The newspaper accused Blythe in 2018 of using material from other outlets without properly attributing the information.

The lawsuit filed in 2019 disputed the contents of the note to readers, saying it defamed her and prevented her from earning a living as a journalist.