Suffolk, VA

Suffolk Sweets Week 2022 kicks off this weekend

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zosx4_0giEALog00

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – After a successful inaugural event last year, Suffolk Sweets Week is back again at participating eateries.

This week-long event will take place from July 16-23 and will showcase some of the tastiest treats Suffolk has to offer while highlighting some local businesses that are taking part in sweets week.

No tickets, coupons or vouchers are needed.

The following eateries are offering special menus:

  • Amedeo’s Bakery
  • ​Derl’z Restaurant & Pub
  • Knotts Coffee Company
  • Mad Batter Bakery
  • The Olive & The Turnip
  • The Pink Box
  • Sugar Mama’s Bakeshoppe, LLC
  • Wall Street Café, Inc.

To find more information and menus, visit the Suffolk Sweets Week page on dininginsuffolkva.com or visit the events Facebook page .

National Night Out local events | 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The time has come to celebrate National Night Out across Hampton Roads and local first-responders are getting ready to welcome neighbors for a fun evening!. National Night Out is a nationwide event that heightens crime and drug prevention awareness, generates support for local anti-crime...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Virginia Living Museum announces passing of Freckles the rare calico lobster

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – More than a year after taking in Freckles the lobster, the staff at the Virginia Living Museum (VLM) in Newport News has announced his passing. Freckles, an incredibly rare Calico lobster, arrived at VLM last year after he was discovered in a shipment at a Manassas Red Lobster restaurant. Only 1 in 30 million lobsters have his special shell, which is caused by a problem with DNA coding.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
