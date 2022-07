BATON ROUGE, La.- Iberville parish deputies are training to respond to an active shooter at schools. “We not just going to be sitting, we not just going to sit down and take it,” Iberville Parish Sheriff, Brett Stassi said. In the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting, Sheriff Stassi said they consider this training more important than ever.

IBERVILLE PARISH, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO