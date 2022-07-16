Brownsville runners celebrate ‘Christmas in July’

Runner John Cuvillier stands beside the running path, sweat dripping down his face, to cheer on his fellow runners Saturday morning at the 2nd annual “Christmas in July” run for the Brownsville Fire Department at the Brownsville Events Center.

For just $25, runners could sign up to run the looped 5K or 1-Mile Fun Run course along the walking path that rings the center and receive an event T-shirt, swag bag and run medal sponsored by Valley Baptist Health System.

“I wanted to support a local cause for our fire department for the toy drive for the kids. Also to promote health, fitness and how to improve your body’s longevity through movement,” he said.

Runners gather behind the starting line for the 5K run Saturday morning, July 17, 2022, for the Brownsville Fire Department’s 2nd Annual “Christmas in July” Run at the Brownsville Events Center.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

The run is sweltering, despite starting at 7:30 a.m., due to the humidity from the nearby resaca, and runners found a few extra obstacles in the form of some fearless ducks on the running path.

“It was humid and hot but awesome. A great route,” Cuvillier said.

Not counting same-day registrants, firefighter and paramedic Diana Trevino, who helped coordinate the run, estimates that about 200 people signed up to run to help the department.

Trevino says that when they were planning the event, they heard concerns about COVID-19 precautions, which she took into account with the run format this year. So, in addition to the event, the department added a virtual run so runners could do the run on their own time. The virtual format, Trevino says, has meant that runners in the states of Connecticut & New York, along with other cities in Texas, are also running to support the Brownsville community.

With this event, the fire department has raised almost $3,000.

“It’s exciting just knowing the purpose of this event; to support our toy drive coming up here in December. Running is a great healthy activity, and the weather is perfect. So we are excited to see the turnout that we have this year,” Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon said.

Flora Vasquez pins the running bib onto her son, Ryan’s, shirt after fixing his friend Ethan Torres’ Saturday morning, July 17, 2022, for the Brownsville Fire Department’s 2nd Annual “Christmas in July” Run at the Brownsville Events Center.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

The proceeds from the run go to the Brownsville Fire Department’s annual “Christmas at the Firehouse” toy drive. This event helps provide gifts and a little of the holiday spirit each year for 300 to 500 families in need as one of several ways the department tries to support the community in addition to their day-to-day operations.

In September, the department will start reaching out to local businesses to collect toy donations. Once those toys come in, they know how much money they need to continue to raise to cover any gaps for their chosen families.

While their “Christmas at the Firehouse” event is in its 5th year, the Fire Chief says that the toy drive has a long history.

“This toy drive has been going on longer than I can remember. From what I have heard, it has been going on for at least 40 or 50 years, or more,” he said.

A dog leisurely walks across the starting line for the 5k run Saturday morning, July 17, 2022, for the Brownsville Fire Department’s 2nd Annual “Christmas in July” Run at the Brownsville Events Center.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

With the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the department turned what was a carnival-style event in Market Square into a private fundraiser to meet public safety guidelines. However, if community transmission numbers drop, Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon would like to see if it might be possible to bring back the carnival this year.

“Hopefully, we can return to the carnival and just put a smile on all the kids’ faces this year,” Sheldon said.

Take heart, Christmas fans, and running fiends. For those that missed the event, the Brownsville Fire Department has set up the virtual run option for the rest of the month, so you can get those endorphins to keep the holiday cheer going while helping out your community.

To register or donate, you can call the Brownsville Fire Department’s Fire Prevention at (956) 541-9491.