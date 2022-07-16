ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Brownsville runners celebrate ‘Christmas in July’

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 3 days ago

Runner John Cuvillier stands beside the running path, sweat dripping down his face, to cheer on his fellow runners Saturday morning at the 2nd annual “Christmas in July” run for the Brownsville Fire Department at the Brownsville Events Center.

For just $25, runners could sign up to run the looped 5K or 1-Mile Fun Run course along the walking path that rings the center and receive an event T-shirt, swag bag and run medal sponsored by Valley Baptist Health System.

“I wanted to support a local cause for our fire department for the toy drive for the kids. Also to promote health, fitness and how to improve your body’s longevity through movement,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbnjB_0giE9eO700
Runners gather behind the starting line for the 5K run Saturday morning, July 17, 2022, for the Brownsville Fire Department’s 2nd Annual “Christmas in July” Run at the Brownsville Events Center.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

The run is sweltering, despite starting at 7:30 a.m., due to the humidity from the nearby resaca, and runners found a few extra obstacles in the form of some fearless ducks on the running path.

“It was humid and hot but awesome. A great route,” Cuvillier said.

Not counting same-day registrants, firefighter and paramedic Diana Trevino, who helped coordinate the run, estimates that about 200 people signed up to run to help the department.

Trevino says that when they were planning the event, they heard concerns about COVID-19 precautions, which she took into account with the run format this year. So, in addition to the event, the department added a virtual run so runners could do the run on their own time. The virtual format, Trevino says, has meant that runners in the states of Connecticut & New York, along with other cities in Texas, are also running to support the Brownsville community.

With this event, the fire department has raised almost $3,000.

“It’s exciting just knowing the purpose of this event; to support our toy drive coming up here in December. Running is a great healthy activity, and the weather is perfect. So we are excited to see the turnout that we have this year,” Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zgZfK_0giE9eO700
Flora Vasquez pins the running bib onto her son, Ryan’s, shirt after fixing his friend Ethan Torres’ Saturday morning, July 17, 2022, for the Brownsville Fire Department’s 2nd Annual “Christmas in July” Run at the Brownsville Events Center.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

The proceeds from the run go to the Brownsville Fire Department’s annual “Christmas at the Firehouse” toy drive. This event helps provide gifts and a little of the holiday spirit each year for 300 to 500 families in need as one of several ways the department tries to support the community in addition to their day-to-day operations.

In September, the department will start reaching out to local businesses to collect toy donations. Once those toys come in, they know how much money they need to continue to raise to cover any gaps for their chosen families.

While their “Christmas at the Firehouse” event is in its 5th year, the Fire Chief says that the toy drive has a long history.

“This toy drive has been going on longer than I can remember. From what I have heard, it has been going on for at least 40 or 50 years, or more,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AvoHt_0giE9eO700
A dog leisurely walks across the starting line for the 5k run Saturday morning, July 17, 2022, for the Brownsville Fire Department’s 2nd Annual “Christmas in July” Run at the Brownsville Events Center.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

With the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the department turned what was a carnival-style event in Market Square into a private fundraiser to meet public safety guidelines. However, if community transmission numbers drop, Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon would like to see if it might be possible to bring back the carnival this year.

“Hopefully, we can return to the carnival and just put a smile on all the kids’ faces this year,” Sheldon said.

Take heart, Christmas fans, and running fiends. For those that missed the event, the Brownsville Fire Department has set up the virtual run option for the rest of the month, so you can get those endorphins to keep the holiday cheer going while helping out your community.

To register or donate, you can call the Brownsville Fire Department’s Fire Prevention at (956) 541-9491.

Comments / 0

Related
riograndeguardian.com

Garcia: RGVP/GBIC event at Main Event was fun and informative

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS – One of the organizers of the popular RGVP commercialization and investment tours says last week’s trip to Brownsville was informative but also a lot of fun. Marie Garcia said the fun part was the decision to hold the event inside the new Main Event family...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Brownsville to host health and wellness fair

BROWNSVILLE (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Chamber of Commerce will host a health and wellness fair for the community. The fair will be at the Brownsville Events Center on Thursday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Health screenings, Medicare information, COVID-19 vaccines, and panel discussions on signs and...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
borderreport.com

Missing shrimper identified as La Feria resident

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A missing shrimper last seen on South Padre Island has been identified as 35-year-old Christopher Vargas from La Feria. According to a release from the U.S. Coast Guard, Vargas fell from a shrimp trawler 35 miles off the coast of South Padre Island early Saturday morning. Vargas was last seen wearing a tank top and shorts. He was not wearing a life vest when he fell overboard.
LA FERIA, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen ISD: Grab & Go Meals return

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ISD reminds parents and students Grab & Go Meals will be available this week. The district announced the meals will be made available from July 18 through July 28. Food will be served to all children ages 1 to 18 and need not be a member of McAllen ISD to participate.
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
Government
State
Connecticut State
Brownsville, TX
Society
KRGV

5's Fans for Friends kicks off Monday

Record-breaking heat is hard on everyone but especially older adults, young children and persons with chronic medical conditions. CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the Salvation Army are teaming up to encourage the public to help provide fans to those in need!. For one week, July 18 through July...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
WAFB.com

California, Texas are home to least educated cities in US, report finds

(Gray News) - From the tech world to the medical field, cities are looking into attracting highly educated workers, especially since the start of the pandemic, to help fuel economic growth. WalletHub, a personal finance website, reports higher levels of education tend to lead to higher salaries, and those graduates...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Update: Missing Brownsville girl found

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing minor. Police say Paula Moreno was last seen on July 16 from her residence on West Madison Avenue. She is described as 5′ feet tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Update: Missing Weslaco man found

Update: Luciano Vasquez Cantu was located and is in good health, according to the Weslaco Police Department. WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas DPS has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Weslaco man. A Weslaco Police Missing Person report said Luciano Vasquez Cantu was last seen on July 18 at 2 p.m. on the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas In July#Toys#Fitness
ValleyCentral

Harlingen PD seeking info on splash pad vandalism

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Harlingen Police Department is seeing information regarding criminal mischief that occurred at Lon C. Hill Park. Sometime between the night of July 17 and the morning of July 18, an unknown subject(s) damaged the splash pad located at Lon C. Hill Park. The operational...
HARLINGEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Mendez: Broadband initiative will help bring new business to Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez predicts a much-heralded universal access broadband initiative will help lure new businesses to his city. The City of Brownsville and its private partner in the project, Lit Communities, are set to hold a broadband signing ceremony at city hall on Wednesday, July 20, starting at 10 a.m.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
ValleyCentral

Cameron County to host passport fair

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An influx of travelers without passports is causing long lines at Brownsville international bridges. Beatriz Losoya, the Passport Manager at the Cameron County District Clerk’s Office, said the majority of people crossing from Mexico into the United States do not have proper passport documentation.  “The U.S. Department of State contacted us […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Rodriguez motivated by family

For some Texas State Technical College students, having a strong support system is their motivation for success. For Fabian Rodriguez, of Los Fresnos, the family he has started is his inspiration to succeed in his pursuit of a certificate of completion in Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology at TSTC’s Harlingen campus.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Sassy cat gets adopted after going viral

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A sassy kitten’s candid may have earned him a one-way ticket out of the shelter. While looking cute and adoptable is usually the move for most kittens at the Humane Society of Harlingen, one kitten named Spicy Chicken Nugget chose violence during his photoshoot.
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Mercedes school district lacking police force

In small cities like Mercedes, public schools sometimes don't have their own police force. "We actually have officers that are assigned to the school district,” said Mercedes police spokesperson Antonio Montelongo. “So, those officers are there the whole time at the schools." That means city officers patrol school...
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Walmart Wellness Day: Here is what you need to know

EDINBURG (ValleyCentral) – Walmart Wellness Day is July 23, customers can receive free health screenings and “affordable” back-to-school immunizations. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Walmart pharmacies will offer free glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, and body mass index. Select locations will also offer vision screenings, according to a press release. Pharmacists will administer vaccines for […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Fire officials give update on Don-Wes Flea Market fire

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Don-Wes Flea Market was consumed by a fire on July 16, and fire officials learned new details about the blaze that left the longstanding market destroyed. “This was an old building; it was over a hundred years old. It’s heartbreaking to see a lot of them lose their livelihood,” said […]
DONNA, TX
The Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville, TX
3K+
Followers
75
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brownsville Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy