Amber Alert canceled, North Texas 12-year-old located

The Denton Police Department is seeking information about two suspects who allegedly stole wallets from hospital employees last month. On the morning of June 2, a suspect entered an office at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and stole credit cards, ID and checks from an employee’s purse that was inside a desk, according to a Denton PD bulletin. Then in the late morning or early afternoon that same day, a suspect went into an office at Medical City of Denton and stole an employee’s purse, which had ID, credit cards and keys.

DENTON, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO