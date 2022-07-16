Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pennington, Red Lake by NWS

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a missing man who is described as a vulnerable person, and he may possibly be armed with a gun. Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton says 21-year-old Logan Roy had experienced a mental health crisis when he left his home in Maple Ridge Township northwest of Puposky to go for a walk, which Walton says is very common for him to do when experiencing a crisis. But after leaving home, family members received text messages that contained statements of self-harm, including statements that he would provoke law enforcement into a situation where they would be forced to take his life.

BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO