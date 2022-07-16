Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pennington, Red Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beltrami; Carlton; Cook; Itasca; Kittson; Koochiching; Lake; Lake of the Woods; Roseau; St. Louis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 476 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELTRAMI CARLTON COOK ITASCA KITTSON KOOCHICHING LAKE LAKE OF THE WOODS ROSEAU ST. LOUIS
A truck crashed into an overpass bridge on Highway 2 Monday in Grand Forks. According to the North Dakota Highway patrol, Kristopher Anderson, 45, of Karlstad was headed east in a 2019 Kenworth truck when the chisel plow he was pulling struck overpasses around mile marker 355.5. According to the Highway Patrol report, “the implement caused damage to both overheads.” Anderson suffered no apparent injury in the accident, reported just before 10AM. He faces charges, including operating without an oversize permit, and violating height restrictions.
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a missing man who is described as a vulnerable person, and he may possibly be armed with a gun. Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton says 21-year-old Logan Roy had experienced a mental health crisis when he left his home in Maple Ridge Township northwest of Puposky to go for a walk, which Walton says is very common for him to do when experiencing a crisis. But after leaving home, family members received text messages that contained statements of self-harm, including statements that he would provoke law enforcement into a situation where they would be forced to take his life.
WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 43-year-old Grand Forks man is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was riding on County Road 6 about five miles north of Forest River when he hit a soft patch of gravel road, lost control and rolled over.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines:Construction zone changes are happening on I-94 in Moorhead following Friday's crash that left three people dead. The mayor of Grand Forks is commenting on security concerns over the proposed Fufeng project near the U.S. air force base. Robotic dogs are now being used to help ensure security at the Air Force base in Minot.
(Bemidji, MN) -- Officials are investigating after a dead body was found in a northern Minnesota lake. A Department of Natural Resources biologist discovered the body floating in Lake Bemidji on Wednesday. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said officers recovered clothing and personal items on the shoreline near where the body was found.
A Wisconsin woman faces several counts of felony theft after allegedly taking thousands dollars in items from Walmart in Thief River Falls. Luptina Werre, 37, is accused of taking a total of $14,352.74 on five separate incidents, from Walmart from May 28th to July 6th. According to the criminal complaint,...
Consumers picked up their spending from May to June, underscoring their resilience despite painfully higher prices at the gas pump and in grocery aisles and allaying fears that the economy might be on the verge of a recession. U.S. retail sales rose 1% in June, from a decline of 0.1 % in May.
