Girls can learn self-defense in upcoming YMCA class

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — According to UN Women , an estimated 736 million women globally have been subjected to some form of violence at least once in their life. That’s nearly 1 in every 3 women.

The skill of self-defense has proven to be an effective way to counter physical and sexual violence. To help women and girls learn this valuable skill, the Dunigan Family YMCA is hosting two Self Defense and Awareness SERE classes in August. Organizers say classes are for females ages 13 and up.

The YMCA says participants will learn how to address potential situations in work and school settings, avoiding confrontation, and how to deal with an unavoidable situation with the least amount of physical contact to neutralize and escape.

According to a University of Oregon self-defense study , training decreases women’s fear and anxiety and increases their confidence, their sense of self-efficacy, and their self-esteem.

The classes run August 2 and August 9 from 5 – 7 p.m. A spokesperson says that girls who choose to attend both classes will have an opportunity to refine their skills learned in the first class as well as learn new skills. For more information, contact mitchell@ymcaswin.org .

