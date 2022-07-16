ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

3 inexpensive condos for sale in Inglewood

By 2UrbanGirls
2urbangirls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINGLEWOOD – We have found the three least expensive condos for sale in the city of Inglewood. They are all come with the requisite homeowner association (HOA) fees and if you are looking to enter the short-term rental market, you will need to wait before doing so, unless you meet certain...

2urbangirls.com

Comments / 3

 

2urbangirls.com

Inglewood audit shows City’s net position is negative $100 million

The city of Inglewood and the Inglewood Housing Authority were audited by the firm of Lance, Soll, and Lunghard LLP which will be discussed at the July 19 regular city council meeting. The audit covered the City’s basic financial statements for FY 2020-2021. With assets totalling $567 million, liabilities at $610 million, and deferred pension costs of $88 million the City’s net position is negative $100 million as of Sept. 30, 2021.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Newly opened Downtown LA bridge becomes haven for street takeovers

LOS ANGELES – Traffic was flowing again Tuesday over the new Sixth Street bridge between the Arts District and Boyle Heights after another street takeover that left the pavement scarred with skid marks, led to a crash involving at least three vehicles and forced police to close the span.
LOS ANGELES, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

PV Prices Surge; Beach Plummets

We’ve said for years that land on the Palos Verdes peninsula is undervalued. We may not be able to say that much longer. Last month the properties on the Hill took another big jump upward in median price. That’s the second time in six months. When that yellow line...
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Clock Is Ticking For Pasadena ‘Soft Story’ Building Owners

In May 2019, the City of Pasadena adopted an ordinance that required owners of almost 500 “soft story” buildings within the city to retrofit their property to comply with updated seismic standards. Fast forward three years and some property owners are nearing the deadline within which they must...
kpcc.org

Project Roomkey Is Ending – What Happens To The Thousands Of Unhoused People The Program Sheltered?

Project Roomkey Is Ending – What Happens To The Thousands Of Unhoused People The Program Sheltered?. Project Roomkey launched in April 2020, soon after the pandemic began. The plan was to set up temporary shelter for up to 10,000 unhoused people in hotels and motels across the city. The long-term goal was a path towards permanent housing. Now, the project is beginning to phase out. Among the 37 properties that were part of Project Roomkey, only five are left including and only a few Roomkey hotels will provide shelter through September. Those who received housing at part of Project Roomkey are left wondering what’s next for them. On July 1st, The Mayfair Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles housed 215 people. Now, there are only two. The Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority, the organization behind Project Roomkey, was supposed to give people 90 days notice before their lease was up. Some residents say that’s happening, while others disagree.
LOS ANGELES, CA
avdailynews.com

Mayor R. Rex Parris was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Lancaster, CA. July 18, 2022 – While it may feel like COVID-19 is in the past, we, unfortunately, were met with a stark reminder that COVID-19 is here and more present than ever. On Sunday, July 17, Mayor R. Rex Parris was hospitalized with COVID-19. While he is in...
LANCASTER, CA
theeastsiderla.com

East L.A. residents mad over their medians

East Los Angeles -- Last May, county officials gathered on Northside Drive to celebrate the completion of a project that transformed a wide traffic median into a mini park with new landscaping, walking paths, benches and exercise equipment. But a few blocks east, Sergio Vera and his neighbors near Northside...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Nomination period officially opens in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD – Nomination period for upcoming Inglewood elections has officially opened. Nomination period runs from July 18 through August 12. In the event any of the three incumbents: James Butts, George Dotson and/or Alex Padilla do not return their nomination forms then the nomination period will be extended an additional five calendar days.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Loan approved for city’s foster youth housing

PALMDALE — The City Council and Housing Authority unanimously approved a $1.2 million loan to support development of a new type of foster youth housing in Palmdale. SOS Children’s Villages California is part of a global organization which works to provide care and support for children, youth and families worldwide. Among the organization’s many activities are innovative housing for foster children and youth, aimed at keeping siblings and families together.
PALMDALE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Some 911 calls answered by special teams as homelessness rises in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Small teams in Long Beach take on 911 calls related to homelessness, but as the crisis grows more severe, resources are stretched to the max. They’re called REACH teams, which stand for Restorative Engagement to Achieve Collective Health. Each one typically has three or four people, including a public health nurse and a mental health clinician. Over the past year, the city’s own reporting shows they’ve interacted with more than 1,800 people through these teams and the demand shows no sign of slowing.
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

Did Starbucks Really Close 6 LA Locations Because It Was Concerned About Worker Safety?

Last week, Starbucks announced plans to close six stores throughout Southern California by the end of the month. The coffee chain, in a statement to the Los Angeles Times, cited “a high volume of challenging incidents that make it unsafe to continue to operate” at the locations, which include Hollywood Boulevard and Vine, as well as the centrally located shop at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Westmount in West Hollywood.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Eater

9 Delectable Bakeries to Know in South Los Angeles

With so many respected dessert shops in Los Angeles, it’s easy to choose a trusted pie or cobbler maker, cake spot, and bakery. But as some businesses consistently nab accolades, South LA bakeries are often overlooked, even though many have been operating for 20 years or more. One historic South Central bakery started churning out baked goods in 1956.
LOS ANGELES, CA

