Watch The Shins cover The Stone Temple Pilots’ ‘Vasoline’

Chris Brown has been accused of “pure theft” after claims that he took a $1.1million (£915,750) performance fee for a hurricane benefit concert that he pulled out of. Event organiser LeJuan Bailey, owner and vice president of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction in Houston, is threatening legal action against Brown over him allegedly refusing to return the fee. Bailey claims that Brown has acknowledged the wire transfer for the Hurricane Ida and Nicholas benefit concert but has refused to reimburse her.

