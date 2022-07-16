Watch The Shins cover The Stone Temple Pilots’ ‘Vasoline’
By Elizabeth Aubrey
NME
3 days ago
The Shins have covered The Stone Temple Pilots on the first night of their tour – check out the moment below. The band were in San Francisco for the opening night of their ‘Oh, Inverted World’ 21st birthday tour. The band’s debut album came out in 2001 via Sub Pop, and...
Panic! At The Disco have shared their new single ‘Middle Of A Breakup’. It is the latest track to be lifted from their forthcoming album ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ after the title track was previously shared. The video for the upbeat track features Brendon Urie in a...
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Wyndham Destinations, the world’s largest vacation ownership company, introduces a contemporary take on the timeshare model with the opening of the first vacation club resort property in Atlanta. The new 22-story urban oasis located on the edge of Centennial Olympic Park, carves out a chic address for visitors to experience the vibrant culture, entertainment, and dining of the historical thriving tourist district. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005030/en/ Wyndham Destinations introduces a new dual-branded timeshare resort to downtown Atlanta. (Photo: Business Wire)
Lady Gaga has officially kicked off ‘The Chromatica Ball’, premiering her new stage show to over 54,000 fans at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany tonight (July 17). It comes after a lengthy string of delays were imposed on the tour, which initially scheduled to begin in...
News has emerged of a 32-year-old man dying after he fell 40ft from an escalator at a The Weeknd concert in Philadelphia. The man, whose identity has not yet been released, died last Thursday (July 14) from major head trauma after what appears to have been an accidental fall. A...
As Tegan and Sara ready their latest album ‘Crybaby’, due in October, it feels like an apt time to ask about longevity. After all, nearly every band starts out wanting to last the distance, but many stumble when their fanbase shrinks or they encounter “creative differences”.
Chris Brown has been accused of “pure theft” after claims that he took a $1.1million (£915,750) performance fee for a hurricane benefit concert that he pulled out of. Event organiser LeJuan Bailey, owner and vice president of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction in Houston, is threatening legal action against Brown over him allegedly refusing to return the fee. Bailey claims that Brown has acknowledged the wire transfer for the Hurricane Ida and Nicholas benefit concert but has refused to reimburse her.
Slipknot have shared a cryptic video hinting that new material could drop very soon. The band took to Twitter this evening (July 19) to share career spanning footage along with the caption “The beginning of The End” and a link which goes through to a black screen and various time zones.
The Manic Street Preachers have hinted that a new ‘Know Your Enemy’ reissue will be coming soon, with an announcement expected later this week. On their social media profiles today (July 20), the band shared a teaser clip of visuals for the 20th anniversary celebrations of the album, along with a date – this Friday, (July 22) at 9am BST.
BTS’ Suga made a surprise appearance at a recent Psy concert for a performance of their recent single ‘That That’. On Saturday (July 16), Psy’s annual ‘Summer Swag’ concert made its return for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. The concert, held at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, took place just a day after the tenth anniversary of Psy’s smash hit ‘Gangnam Style’.
Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson stopped a concert in Greece at the weekend after a fan lit a flare during ‘The Number Of The Beast’. As the band launched into their classic anthem at the Olympic Stadium in Athens on Saturday (July 16), Dickinson sang the line “What did I see?” before he shouted: “A cunt with a fucking flare!” after he spotted a fan lighting a flare in the crowd.
K-pop girl group IVE will be making a comeback with new music in August. On July 18, South Korean news outlet Asia Today reported that the six-member rookie girl group will be making a summer comeback next month. IVE’s agency Starship Entertainment then responded to the report via Newsen, confirming that “IVE is working hard to prepare with the aim of making a comeback in August,” as translated by Soompi.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly gotten married in Las Vegas after less than a year of being engaged for a second time. According to TMZ, Nevada’s Clark County clerk’s office processed a marriage licence for the pair on Saturday July 16, with a source confirming the Argo actor and ‘Waiting For Tonight’ singer married that same night.
K-pop girl group aespa’s sophomore mini-album ‘Girls’ has debuted at Number Three on the Billboard 200, marking their highest entry on the chart. On July 17, Billboard announced that the quartet’s latest mini-album ‘Girls’ had debuted at Number Three in the week ending July 14. It’s aespa’s highest-charting album yet, after their debut mini-album ‘Savage’ charted at Number 20 following its release last October.
Comments / 0