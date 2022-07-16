ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 51 pick Tyrese Martin signs two-year contract with Hawks

By Cody Taylor
 3 days ago
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

No. 51 overall pick and former UConn guard Tyrese Martin on Saturday signed a multiyear contract with the Atlanta Hawks, the team announced.

Martin averaged 13.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 29 games with the Huskies last season. He was named to the Big East Championship All-Tournament team after posting 18 points, 7.5 rebounds, two assists and two steals in two games.

The 23-year-old is averaging 12 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 47.5% shooting from the field in four summer league games. He turned in his best game on July 12 with a game-high 21 points and six rebounds in a win over the Miami Heat.

The contract is reportedly for two years with a partial guarantee next season, according to John Hollinger of The Athletic. The team certainly liked what they saw from Martin in Las Vegas after giving him a standard deal versus a two-way contract.

Martin joins first-round pick AJ Griffin as additions to the roster in the draft this year. The team has high hopes for both players and believes they can contribute next season and beyond.

Atlanta wraps up summer league on Saturday at 3 p.m. EDT.

