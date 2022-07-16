ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackburn star Ben Brereton Diaz wanted by Sevilla again but Spaniards only willing to pay half of £20m transfer fee

By Alan Nixon
 3 days ago

SEVILLA are back in for Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Spaniards asked about the Chile striker, 23, in January but will only offer Blackburn around half of owners Venky’s price tag of £20million.

Blackburn ace Ben Brereton Diaz has attracted immense interest in Europe Credit: Getty
Sevilla have returned with a bid to sign Blackburn ace Ben Brereton Diaz Credit: Getty

SunSport exclusively revealed recently that the Andalusians are among various clubs in Europe keeping tabs on Brereton Diaz.

Sevilla, though, may have an edge as they would be able to offer the striker Champions League football next season.

However, they are dealing with competition from LaLiga as Real Betis and Valencia have also registered interest for the Chile international.

Leeds, Everton and Bournemouth, who could offer the 23-year-old Premier League football, have also joined the bidding war.

And it seems like Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt and Lyon are keen as well.

Blackburn could be open to selling the Chilean ace, who was born in Stoke, this summer as he enters the final year of his deal.

The Rovers have already triggered the option in his contact to extend his stay at Ewood Park for one more year.

Brereton Diaz enjoyed a stand out season with Jon Dahl Tomasson's side last term in the Championship.

The ex-Nottingham Forest ace amassed a total of 22 goals and three assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.

Last summer he also helped the Chilean national team reach the quarter-finals of the Copa America.

