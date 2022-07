CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Blippi fans have packed the roads of south Clarksville trying to get to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center for his appearance this afternoon. At 4 p.m., traffic to Liberty Park was backed up on the Bypass to Kings Bluff, on Cumberland Drive past Crossland Avenue, and on Riverside Drive all the way to McGregor Park. Southbound traffic was also backed up on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at the College Street bridge.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO