SEATTLE — A late night fire near an encampment last week located on the edge of downtown Seattle has brought renewed attention to the troubled site. No injuries were reported during the Friday night blaze that occurred at the intersection of Mercer Street at Fairview Avenue shortly after 10 p.m., said the Seattle Fire Department, which is still searching for what ignited the blaze and for people to interview who may have information.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO