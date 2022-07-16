ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crews rescue pets from burning home in Eugene

By News Staff
nbc16.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire crews rescued 3 cats and 3 dogs from...

Crews battle hay fire on Hwy 38 in Drain

DRAIN, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association and North Douglas Fire responded to a hay field fire Tuesday on Highway 38W in Drain. Crews responded around 3:45 p.m. The fire was creeping and estimated to be 1 acre in size, DFPA said. As of 6 p.m., the fire...
DRAIN, OR
klcc.org

More than two dozen cats found abandoned in Eugene apartment

Twenty-six cats rescued this month from an abandoned apartment in Eugene need homes. Eugene Police say over a week ago, someone contacted Lane County Animal Services, to let them know they were leaving an apartment due to being evicted, and were leaving behind “a lot of cats.”. The property’s...
EUGENE, OR
KOIN 6 News

Minor airlifted, driver hospitalized after rollover crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver and his passenger were injured after a commercial vehicle crashed near Sweet Home on Friday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 6 p.m., police said 41-year-old Timothy Shockey was driving a semi-truck west on Highway 20. OSP said the vehicle left the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment before it came to a rest near the Santiam River.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Prisoner jumps out of work crew van in Lebanon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A prisoner on a work crew jumped out of the transport van on its way back to Santiam Correctional Institute and remains on the loose at this time. Jay Boyd Marsh, who is imprisoned for the unauthorized use of a vehicle, was working on an ODOT crew when the van pulled up at a stop light at Berry and Main streets in Lebanon at 2:46 p.m., the Oregon Department of Corrections said.
LEBANON, OR
Police convince threatening suspect to surrender peacefully

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who locked himself in a van and attempted to commit suicide by cop was arrested without harm to the suspect or officers last Sunday night, Eugene police said. The Eugene Police Department says that just after 11 p.m. on July 17, an officer was dispatched...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Commercial Vehicle Crash, Hwy. 20, Linn Co., July 19

On Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 5:59 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 milepost 33 near Sweet Home. A Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) was west on Highway 20 when it left the roadway, crashing down a steep embankment on the north side of the road coming to rest near the Santiam River. The driver, Timothy Wade Shockey (41) of Sweet Home, was rescued and transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. His juvenile passenger was seriously injured in the crash and transported by life flight to a Portland hospital. The driver of the CMV displayed signs of impairment. OSP is continuing the investigation. The vehicle was recovered the next day, July 16, 2022. OSP was assisted on the scene by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Sweet Home Fire, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
SWEET HOME, OR
KATU.com

Passenger ejected and killed in rollover crash on Highway 226

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police responded Saturday evening, July 16, to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 226 near milepost 21. Police say a grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto the shoulder for unknown reasons. The driver, Oksana Titarenko, 24, of Keizer, over-corrected...
LINN COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police and Eugene Emeralds team up for National Night Out

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department will hold its National Night Out with the Eugene Emeralds at PK Park Sunday, July 31 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. According to Eugene Police, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that teams police with community and neighborhoods to make our homes safer, more caring places to live.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Injury Accident, Lane Co., July 18

Friday afternoon, July 15, at approximately 5:48pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Clearlake Rd. near Kirk Rd. northwest of Eugene. Preliminary investigation reveals that a Mazda sedan was driving eastbound on Clearlake Rd. when it struck a pedestrian on the shoulder and overturned. The pedestrian and a passenger of the Mazda were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Both of their conditions are now considered stable. Speed and impairment do not appear to be a factor at this time. Statements on scene indicate that a westbound vehicle had possibly drifted into the eastbound lane in front of the Mazda before it crashed. Anyone who witnessed the crash that has not already spoken to investigators is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt.1.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 226 Fatal, Linn Co., July 18

On Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 226 near milepost 21. A grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto the right shoulder for unknown reasons. The driver, Oksana Titarenko (24) of Keizer, overcorrected and went across the northbound lane and onto the northbound shoulder before it rolled at least twice. A passenger, Mikhail Ermolenko (30) of Salem, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Titarenko was transported to a local area hospital for precaution and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Titarenko was subsequently arrested and transported to the Linn County Jail, where she was lodged. OSP was assisted by Lyons Fire and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
LINN COUNTY, OR
KGW

Keizer woman arrested in rollover crash that killed passenger

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A Keizer woman was charged with manslaughter in a single-vehicle rollover crash that killed her passenger on Highway 226 in Linn County, according to Oregon State Police (OSP). State troopers said the crash happened on Highway 226 near milepost 21, west of Lyons, Ore., on...
LINN COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Unhoused in cars: Looking for a place to park

People forced to camp in their cars because of homelessness are largely gone from the block of Ninth Avenue in Albany where the city has banned them. It’s not clear where they have gone, and an advocate’s plea for city council help regarding parking so far has generated no response.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Driver arrested, passenger killed in Linn County crash

LYONS, Ore.-- One person is dead following a single car crash near Lyons Saturday night. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency crews responded to Highway 226 near milepost 21 around 6:20 p.m. Officials said the driver of a grey Infiniti was traveling south when it drove off onto the right...
LINN COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Man ejected from car in fatal Linn County crash

On Saturday, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 226 near milepost 21. For unknown reasons, a grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto the right shoulder. The driver, Oksana Titarenko (24) of Keizer, overcorrected and went across the northbound lane and onto the northbound shoulder before it rolled at least twice. A passenger, Mikhail Ermolenko (30) of Salem, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
LINN COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

ARREST AFTER FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 226 IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR, (July 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:22 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 226 near milepost 21. A grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto...
LINN COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Early-morning Lyons crash kills 2

A Lyons woman and her passenger are dead after a car left a roadway early Saturday morning, July 16, in the Santiam River Canyon area and struck a concrete post and utility pole. Stephanie Woolley, 27, of Lyons drove her 2005 Ford Focus west on East Lyons Mill City Drive...
LYONS, OR
oregontoday.net

Law Enforcement at the Oregon Country Fair, July 19

UPDATE: The Lane County Sheriff’s Office conducted overtime patrols in the Veneta area around the Oregon Country Fair beginning Wednesday, July 6th and continued through Monday, July 11th. With grant monies provided through Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Sheriff’s Office was able to staff 88 hours of overtime patrol and enforcement during the event. Deputies focused on DUII, seatbelt, speeding and prohibited cell phone use. Deputies also assisted Lane Fire Authority with numerous calls for service in the surrounding area. Activity from Sheriff’s Deputies during the event are as follows: CITATIONS (125): 25 Seatbelt; 65 Speeding; 8 Driving while suspended/ No license; 23 Misc. moving violations (fail to obey stop sign, fail unsafe turn, illegal u-turn, etc); 4 Misc. equipment violations; 1 DUII; 191 Warnings. OTHER CALLS FOR SERVICE: 1 Warrant arrest; 3 Trespass Complaints; 3 Traffic Hazard Complaints; 2 Theft Reports; 1 Reckless Driving; 2 Missing Person Complaints; 3 Illegal Camping Complaints; 1 Deceased Subject Report.
VENETA, OR
Lebanon-Express

Keizer woman faces manslaughter charge in fatal crash near Lyons

A Keizer woman is lodged in the Linn County Jail on a second-degree manslaughter charge after an alleged fatal drunk-driving crash on Highway 226 Saturday night, July 16, according to authorities. Mikhail Ermolenko, 30, of Salem, was killed in the wreck. He was a passenger in an Infiniti vehicle driven...
LYONS, OR
oregontoday.net

Water Obstruction McKenzie River near Eugene, July 18

07/15/2022 – Water Obstruction: McKenzie River one mile downstream from Armitage Park – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to advise the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately one mile downstream from the Armitage Park boat launch. A large gravel bar has formed that obstructs nearly the entire river width. There is currently NO navigable channel for power boats. Those in drifting watercraft will likely have to exit their vessel and carry it over or around the gravel bar in order to pass. Caution is advised if you choose to navigate this portion of the river. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please follow the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
EUGENE, OR

