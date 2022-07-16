ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Crews rescue pets from burning home in Eugene

By News Staff
KCBY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire crews rescued 3 cats and 3 dogs from...

kcby.com

KCBY

Crews battle hay fire on Hwy 38 in Drain

DRAIN, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association and North Douglas Fire responded to a hay field fire Tuesday on Highway 38W in Drain. Crews responded around 3:45 p.m. The fire was creeping and estimated to be 1 acre in size, DFPA said. As of 6 p.m., the fire...
DRAIN, OR
klcc.org

More than two dozen cats found abandoned in Eugene apartment

Twenty-six cats rescued this month from an abandoned apartment in Eugene need homes. Eugene Police say over a week ago, someone contacted Lane County Animal Services, to let them know they were leaving an apartment due to being evicted, and were leaving behind “a lot of cats.”. The property’s...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

26 hoarded, abandoned cats delivered to Greenhill Humane Society

EUGENE, Ore. — 26 cats were hoarded and then abandoned in an apartment in Eugene recently. Law enforcement rescued the cats and then took them to Greenhill Humane Society for care. Greenhill tells us all 26 cats were left in inhumane conditions and exposed to ringworm, which is a...
EUGENE, OR
KOIN 6 News

Minor airlifted, driver hospitalized after rollover crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver and his passenger were injured after a commercial vehicle crashed near Sweet Home on Friday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 6 p.m., police said 41-year-old Timothy Shockey was driving a semi-truck west on Highway 20. OSP said the vehicle left the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment before it came to a rest near the Santiam River.
kezi.com

Police convince threatening suspect to surrender peacefully

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who locked himself in a van and attempted to commit suicide by cop was arrested without harm to the suspect or officers last Sunday night, Eugene police said. The Eugene Police Department says that just after 11 p.m. on July 17, an officer was dispatched...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 226 Fatal, Linn Co., July 18

On Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 226 near milepost 21. A grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto the right shoulder for unknown reasons. The driver, Oksana Titarenko (24) of Keizer, overcorrected and went across the northbound lane and onto the northbound shoulder before it rolled at least twice. A passenger, Mikhail Ermolenko (30) of Salem, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Titarenko was transported to a local area hospital for precaution and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Titarenko was subsequently arrested and transported to the Linn County Jail, where she was lodged. OSP was assisted by Lyons Fire and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
LINN COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Injury Accident, Lane Co., July 18

Friday afternoon, July 15, at approximately 5:48pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Clearlake Rd. near Kirk Rd. northwest of Eugene. Preliminary investigation reveals that a Mazda sedan was driving eastbound on Clearlake Rd. when it struck a pedestrian on the shoulder and overturned. The pedestrian and a passenger of the Mazda were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Both of their conditions are now considered stable. Speed and impairment do not appear to be a factor at this time. Statements on scene indicate that a westbound vehicle had possibly drifted into the eastbound lane in front of the Mazda before it crashed. Anyone who witnessed the crash that has not already spoken to investigators is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt.1.
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Unhoused in cars: Looking for a place to park

People forced to camp in their cars because of homelessness are largely gone from the block of Ninth Avenue in Albany where the city has banned them. It’s not clear where they have gone, and an advocate’s plea for city council help regarding parking so far has generated no response.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

2 people killed in crash near Lyons

LYONS, Ore. -- Two people are dead following a single car crash near Lyons Saturday morning. The Linn County Sheriff's Office said around 2:40 a.m., deputies and emergency crews responded to the crash in the 4700 block of Lyons-Mill City Drive. The caller reported one person died after hitting a...
kezi.com

Driver arrested, passenger killed in Linn County crash

LYONS, Ore.-- One person is dead following a single car crash near Lyons Saturday night. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency crews responded to Highway 226 near milepost 21 around 6:20 p.m. Officials said the driver of a grey Infiniti was traveling south when it drove off onto the right...
LINN COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

ARREST AFTER FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 226 IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR, (July 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:22 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 226 near milepost 21. A grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto...
LINN COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Man ejected from car in fatal Linn County crash

On Saturday, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 226 near milepost 21. For unknown reasons, a grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto the right shoulder. The driver, Oksana Titarenko (24) of Keizer, overcorrected and went across the northbound lane and onto the northbound shoulder before it rolled at least twice. A passenger, Mikhail Ermolenko (30) of Salem, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
LINN COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Early-morning Lyons crash kills 2

A Lyons woman and her passenger are dead after a car left a roadway early Saturday morning, July 16, in the Santiam River Canyon area and struck a concrete post and utility pole. Stephanie Woolley, 27, of Lyons drove her 2005 Ford Focus west on East Lyons Mill City Drive...
LYONS, OR
KOIN 6 News

125 citations, 191 warnings issued during Oregon Country Fair

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office, along with Oregon State Police, issued 125 citations and gave out 191 warnings during the Oregon Country Fair. During overtime patrols conducted from July 6 through July 11, LCSO said that deputies focused on looking out for specific moving violations, including DUII, seatbelt, speeding and prohibited cell phone use.

