Crews rescue pets from burning home in Eugene

On Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 226 near milepost 21. A grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto the right shoulder for unknown reasons. The driver, Oksana Titarenko (24) of Keizer, overcorrected and went across the northbound lane and onto the northbound shoulder before it rolled at least twice. A passenger, Mikhail Ermolenko (30) of Salem, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Titarenko was transported to a local area hospital for precaution and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Titarenko was subsequently arrested and transported to the Linn County Jail, where she was lodged. OSP was assisted by Lyons Fire and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

LINN COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO