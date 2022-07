Bowling Green’s Fountain Row is now open for business. The state-approved entertainment destination center (EDC) could alter the landscape of the downtown area. The EDC permits the open carry of alcohol at certain times within a designated area. Proponents see it as a catalyst for economic development while opponents fear the effort will lead to more litter, noise, and alcohol offenses to Bowling Green’s historic downtown.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO