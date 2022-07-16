ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Russ Joy joins Napa’s Rutherford Wine Co. as CEO

 3 days ago
Industry veteran Russ Joy has been named the new chief operating officer of Napa-based Rutherford Wine Company.

Joy most recently held that position at Vintage Wine Estates, beginning with the Santa Rosa-based company in November.

He was worked at both large and small wine companies including Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Napa Wine Company and Patz and Hall. Joy also served as a member of the advisory board for Silverado Farming Company in Napa.

“Russ brings over two decades of executive leadership in the wine industry to our organization,” said Morgan Zaninovich, general manager, whose family owns Rutherford Wine Company. “We’re excited to see how we will continue to evolve as a family-owned company with Russ implementing new strategies and helping us look toward the future. Russ has a wealth of experience and strong business acumen that we will be tapping into.”

Rutherford’s portfolio includes Rutherford Ranch, Scott Family Estate, Predator Wines, Rhiannon Red Wine, Lander-Jenkins, Silver Buckle, Four Virtues Wines and Round Hill California wines.

Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards sponsors scholarships

Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards in Windsor has joined with the SommFoundation to provide seven scholarships for recipients to obtain certification within the wine industry.

The local wine company has sponsored more than $27,000 in scholarships with the nonprofit group. The funding helps with costs associated with all levels of passing the Court of Master Sommeliers and Master of Wine exams as well as general education.

The goal of the effort is to help wine professionals at all levels grow their knowledge, especially sommeliers as well as others associated within the beverage industry.

Petaluma wine festival next month

The Wind to Wine Festival will be held on Aug. 13 that will showcase wines from the Petaluma Gap region.

The event, sponsored by the Petaluma Gap Winegrowers, will feature pinot noir wines from the area as well as other varietals. The wineries participating include Adobe Road, Cline Cellars, Keller Estate and Sangiacomo Family Wines among others.

It will be held at the Gambonini Family Ranch on Old Lakeville Road. Tickets can be purchased at this site: bit.ly/3uS4GNz.

The North Bay Business Journal contributed to this article. Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.

