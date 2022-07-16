One juvenile dead, two injured after shooting in the East Bluff

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Tuesday morning fire at a vacant home in Peoria has been deemed arson. The Peoria Fire Department was called to a home in the 1500 block of South Stanley Street at 6:06 a.m. Tuesday. There were no injuries reported. Damage is estimated at $5,000.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A heavy police presence could be seen at the intersection of Malone Street and Westmoreland Avenue in Peoria after a shooting took place on Marquette Street. Although police have released little information on the shooting, casings were found at the scene just after 1:30 p.m....
SPRINGFIELD (25 News Now) - A 22-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered in an electric shock incident in Streator last week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 22-year-old Seth Durand died Tuesday morning. He was taken to a Springfield hospital for injuries he sustained in the incident in...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire crews put out a fire on SW. Jefferson Avenue in Peoria Tuesday afternoon. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman said the fire started after a spark from a welder entered the ventilation system, causing flames and smoke to erupt. When fire crews arrived, they...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - No victims have been found after a 17-round ShotSpotter alert Monday afternoon in Peoria. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says evidence of a shooting was found in the area of West Malone and South Westmoreland after the alert that came in just before 1 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — One worker has died as a result of last week’s electrical accident that left five people hospitalized. Sangamon County Coroner Jam Allmon confirmed Tuesday the death of one of the five injured workers from last week’s electric shock in Streator, IL. 22-year-old Seth...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A family that was near the scene of a recent shooting in Peoria are sharing their experience. Thursday, one person was seriously injured after being shot near Kettelle and Shelley Streets. The location of the shooting was near the Proctor Recreation Center. Peoria resident Lawrence Maushard who was at the Proctor […]
In the early morning hours on Saturday, July 16th, Galesburg Police while on routine patrol, observed a male subject riding a motorcycle without a license plate near the intersection of South Seminary and East Fifth Streets. GPD was in the area on the southern portion of town due to complaints of ATVs being ridden in the area causing loud noises. Police conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle and made contact with the driver: 25-year-old Gage Ayers of Abingdon. Officers discovered Ayers’ driver’s license was suspended and he was placed under arrest. After running the vehicle’s VIN number, officers then discovered the motorcycle was reported stolen from Bob’s Towing in Galesburg. According to police reports, someone attempted to change the vehicle’s VIN number, and the black 2018 Honda was spray-painted white. Ayers denied stealing the motorcycle or having any knowledge that it was a stolen motorcycle, saying he purchased it recently. Ayers was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Driving on a Suspended License, No Valid Registration, and No Insurance. In July of last year, Ayers was arrested after he and an accomplice attempted to steal catalytic converters at Yemm Chevrolet.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One 18-year-old male died and two more individuals were injured after a shooting in Peoria at 2:32 p.m. near Central Avenue and Republic Street Saturday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, officers responded to a 10-round shot spotter alert. Police located three...
The company who lost an employee to a workplace accident near Streator is reacting to the death. Double L Seamless Gutters out of Roanoke used their Facebook page to say they're grieving the death of co-worker and friend Seth Durand. The company says when they return to work, they will work with a different purpose and work in honor of Seth because they know he would want them to get back to work.
UPDATE: Several people were taken to a local hospital following a crash Monday night in Peoria. Officials say just after 9:30 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to the area of W. McClure Ave. and N. University St. for a crash involving two vehicles. When first responders arrived, they found...
Tragedy in Putnam County. Police and paramedics were called Monday evening to a home on West Bottom Road in Granville for a man found under a lawn tractor. Pronounced dead at the scene was 67-year-old Neil L. Hammerich of Granville. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
Authorities say there's no cause for public alarm after a man was found dead in a wooded Pekin area. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says his office was contacted about a dead man in the 3400 block of Court Street just after 10:45 a.m. Monday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two people were taken to the hospital late Monday night after a crash in Peoria. According to a release from the Peoria Fire Department, crews arrived on scene to the area of West McClure and University around 9:30 p.m., finding a two-vehicle accident with a passenger of one of vehicles entrapped. The vehicle had extensive front and passenger side damage. Crews removed the passenger side doors of the vehicle and used the ‘jaws of life’ and hydraulic cutters to get them out. They were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A spark from a welder caused Peoria firefighters to battle a Tuesday afternoon fire at GRM Industries and Natural Fiber Welding in Peoria. The fire broke out just after 1 PM Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming the building, with crews quickly...
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A male body was found earlier Monday in the 3400 block of Court Street in Pekin. Pekin Police say that officers responded to a report of a found body in a wooded area at around 10:48 a.m. and found a deceased man. Police say there...
(The Center Square) – A new report shows which Illinois police departments are making the most drunk driving arrests. Funded by a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists has released the results of its annual Illinois DUI asset survey for 2021. According to...
PEORIA (WEEK) - As of July 2022, 372 cars were stolen in Peoria, trending with last year’s number, but Peoria police said there was a new way to steal cars and it was growing in popularity. “There have been social media posts on how to steal them and they’re...
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire crews were called around 5:15 a.m. Monday to the area of W. Susan Curve Court and N. Stephen Drive on reports of a structure fire. Firefighters arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the roof of the home. Additional crews made entry, finding fire in the attic, which was brought under control within about 10 minutes.
UPDATE (8:52 p.m.) — According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the victim is currently in stable condition. The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Harwood at (309) 494-8388, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000. PEORIA, Ill....
