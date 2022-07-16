7/16/22: Open Game Thread Two

Seattle is the birthplace of a lot of music and genres, including Bing Crosby, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Jimmy Hendrix, and Soundgarden, just to name a few. Some of the most iconic shows were played in Washington as well, it launched some into stardom. So looking to the future, and all...
I grew up outside of Seattle and have lived in the city for the past eight years. Here's my comprehensive travel guide for everything you should do and see while visiting Seattle. Visit Insider's hub for travel guides, tips, and recommendations. Seattle has been my chosen home for the past...
Since USC and UCLA decided to leave the Pac-12 Conference last month, the Washington Huskies are at a crossroads. Joining the Big 12 could be their best option. After the departures of Southern Cal and UCLA, it leaves the Pac-12 in an obviously weakened position. A situation that hurts the Washington Huskies in several ways. Without the Southern California teams, Washington’s prestige, recruiting, and, most importantly, revenue all take a big hit.
Seattle has an eclectic variety of boutique, high-end, and chain hotels throughout the city. Here are the nine best places to stay according to a local for every type of traveler. Visit Insider's hub for travel guides, tips, and recommendations. Since moving to Seattle eight years ago, I've hosted quite...
The University of Washington football team typically always gets good results from players named Robinson. Jacque. Nate. Even a 1940s running back who answered to Sam. On Sunday, the Huskies made a bid for yet another, offering a scholarship to Ohio edge rusher Brian Robinson. They joined the legions of schools in pursuit of this 6-foot-5, 235-pound junior from Austintown-Fitch High School in Youngstown, a Class of 2024 prospect now holding an even 30 offers.
The new college football coach does a great job of recruiting, everyone heartily agrees. However, if there's a quibble, he hasn't been able to keep all of the top locals from leaving the state. Where have we heard that before?. In this case, the criticism was leveled at LSU's Brian...
Pack a picnic and bring the family for a day on the Cambia Legacy Lawn at Dune Peninsula. Enjoy live music on the main stage from Vicci Martinez with performances by Jamie Von Stratton, Rachelle LaNae and more while taking in views of Puget Sound, Mount Rainier and Tacoma’s waterfront.
Seattle has a wealth of locally-owned and operated restaurants ranging from casual to fine-dining. A local shares their favorite eateries, offering ube sweets, Indian-Pakistani curries, and more. Visit Insider's hub for travel guides, tips, and recommendations. A few times a week, my girlfriend and I look at each other and...
SEATTLE — Western Washington is entering the warmest part of the year from late July into early August. Climatologically, this is when temperatures are typically the hottest. Right on cue, there's increasing confidence in the potential of a heat dome building over western Washington and all of the Pacific Northwest.
It's raining lead all across Western Washington. Wild shootouts in Everett and Seattle caught on tape, and reports of a gang war in Tacoma. Plus a part-time rapper makes a terrible decision that turns his life upside down. And a happy ending for a family and their feline friends.
There's more to Washington state than the world-famous Seattle and the beautiful peaks of Mt. Rainier. There are plenty of small towns that offer their own charm, culture, natural features, and exciting activities. Sometimes you'll encounter local events and festivities you won't find anywhere else. That's why Travel + Leisure...
Event by Mobile Food Rodeo, Seattle Night Markets and 3 others. Location:139 9th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109, United States. Seattle’s favorite Saturday Market, SLU Saturday Market brings the best ice cream & cold treats in town curbside to South Lake Union!
Bacco Trattoria Italiana might be easy to miss, as it’s tucked away off Martin Way East in Lacey. Once you’ve experienced its distinct flavors, though, it’s likely you'll return knowing exactly where to find it. Cooking was a natural part of life growing up in Gaeta, Italy,...
SEATTLE - A solar storm sparked a brilliant display of the Northern Lights over the Seattle area early Tuesday morning. The northern horizon lit with a green glow just after midnight, occasionally punctuated by other green and purple pillars. The show lasted a little over an hour before quieting down.
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — "It's just such a unique landmark," David Lindahl said. "I mean just the prominence ratio of Mount Rainier or Mount Tahoma, where it goes from zero to 14-thousand feet is pretty unique and the way it dominates the skyline across the area is so cool I can't really describe it."
We could be in for some serious heat in the Puget Sound by the middle of the next week after a briefing from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted by Tuesday, July 26 temperatures will likely be above 90 — and maybe even above 95 degrees. That...
Tired of the same ol burgers joints? There are a lot of little well-known spots all over the Northwest to get great fast food. Here are 5 of my favorite spots. #5- Miners – If you have traveled across Washington State through Yakima while in school, your bus probably stopped here. The signature burger is “The Big Miner”, is one of the largest burgers I have ever tried. If that is not big enough, try “The Double big Miner”. Their milkshakes are also famous for being really, really thick. You might need a spoon to drink it.
Three resorts located in Washington state are getting the spotlight thanks to Travel + Leisure. The website rolled out its annual lists of the best resorts, but because there's so much competition, they broke it down by region. "Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to...
It’s going to be a busy weekend of work on Interstate 5 in Seattle, which means people who rely on the region’s busiest freeway will need to plan ahead, particularly at night. The Washington State Department of Transportation plans three separate closures for construction and maintenance beginning Friday...
Ever go to a prominent tourist destination and notice how many shirts, banners and bumper stickers you see promoting the place?. Every body, billboard and slogan seems to treat the place as the center of the known universe. I’ve seen this in places as varied as London, San Francisco, Cannon Beach and Ocean Shores – even Seattle.
