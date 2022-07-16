ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

7/16/22: Open Game Thread Two

By Bren Everfolly
Lookout Landing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGilbert has limited the damage to just one run so far, and...

www.lookoutlanding.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pacificnwsports.com

Washington Huskies: Realignment leaves UW with 3 options – #3 Join the Big 12

Since USC and UCLA decided to leave the Pac-12 Conference last month, the Washington Huskies are at a crossroads. Joining the Big 12 could be their best option. After the departures of Southern Cal and UCLA, it leaves the Pac-12 in an obviously weakened position. A situation that hurts the Washington Huskies in several ways. Without the Southern California teams, Washington’s prestige, recruiting, and, most importantly, revenue all take a big hit.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
HuskyMaven

UW Offers Another Robinson, Name That Always Does Well in Seattle

The University of Washington football team typically always gets good results from players named Robinson. Jacque. Nate. Even a 1940s running back who answered to Sam. On Sunday, the Huskies made a bid for yet another, offering a scholarship to Ohio edge rusher Brian Robinson. They joined the legions of schools in pursuit of this 6-foot-5, 235-pound junior from Austintown-Fitch High School in Youngstown, a Class of 2024 prospect now holding an even 30 offers.
SEATTLE, WA
parentmap.com

Point Ruston Pride: Dune Pride Concert

Pack a picnic and bring the family for a day on the Cambia Legacy Lawn at Dune Peninsula. Enjoy live music on the main stage from Vicci Martinez with performances by Jamie Von Stratton, Rachelle LaNae and more while taking in views of Puget Sound, Mount Rainier and Tacoma’s waterfront.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Santana
KING 5

Summer heat dome expected to build over Washington over coming days

SEATTLE — Western Washington is entering the warmest part of the year from late July into early August. Climatologically, this is when temperatures are typically the hottest. Right on cue, there's increasing confidence in the potential of a heat dome building over western Washington and all of the Pacific Northwest.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

The Spotlight: Summer of Violence

It's raining lead all across Western Washington. Wild shootouts in Everett and Seattle caught on tape, and reports of a gang war in Tacoma. Plus a part-time rapper makes a terrible decision that turns his life upside down. And a happy ending for a family and their feline friends.
SEATTLE, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle Suburb Among The Best Small Towns In Washington

There's more to Washington state than the world-famous Seattle and the beautiful peaks of Mt. Rainier. There are plenty of small towns that offer their own charm, culture, natural features, and exciting activities. Sometimes you'll encounter local events and festivities you won't find anywhere else. That's why Travel + Leisure...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle Civic

FUN Foodie Things to Do This Weekend

Event by Mobile Food Rodeo, Seattle Night Markets and 3 others. Location:139 9th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109, United States. Seattle’s favorite Saturday Market, SLU Saturday Market brings the best ice cream & cold treats in town curbside to South Lake Union!
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Game#Goms
southsoundmag.com

A Hidden Gem in Lacey

Bacco Trattoria Italiana might be easy to miss, as it’s tucked away off Martin Way East in Lacey. Once you’ve experienced its distinct flavors, though, it’s likely you'll return knowing exactly where to find it. Cooking was a natural part of life growing up in Gaeta, Italy,...
LACEY, WA
q13fox.com

Northern Lights put on dazzling show over Seattle area

SEATTLE - A solar storm sparked a brilliant display of the Northern Lights over the Seattle area early Tuesday morning. The northern horizon lit with a green glow just after midnight, occasionally punctuated by other green and purple pillars. The show lasted a little over an hour before quieting down.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
94.5 KATS

5 Delicious Northwest Burger Dives Worth the Drive

Tired of the same ol burgers joints? There are a lot of little well-known spots all over the Northwest to get great fast food. Here are 5 of my favorite spots. #5- Miners – If you have traveled across Washington State through Yakima while in school, your bus probably stopped here. The signature burger is “The Big Miner”, is one of the largest burgers I have ever tried. If that is not big enough, try “The Double big Miner”. Their milkshakes are also famous for being really, really thick. You might need a spoon to drink it.
myedmondsnews.com

Three major closures on I-5 in Seattle beginning Friday, July 22

It’s going to be a busy weekend of work on Interstate 5 in Seattle, which means people who rely on the region’s busiest freeway will need to plan ahead, particularly at night. The Washington State Department of Transportation plans three separate closures for construction and maintenance beginning Friday...
SEATTLE, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Tacoma in the 1970s

Ever go to a prominent tourist destination and notice how many shirts, banners and bumper stickers you see promoting the place?. Every body, billboard and slogan seems to treat the place as the center of the known universe. I’ve seen this in places as varied as London, San Francisco, Cannon Beach and Ocean Shores – even Seattle.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy