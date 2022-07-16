17-year-old killed in car crash in Garvin County

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police say the young boy critically injured in a crash on Friday has now died along with his mother. Police said Megan Wicker was the driver who died in the wreck on Friday, her 6-year-old son was her passenger. He was flown to a hospital with internal injuries.
Police bodycam video captured the moment a Pottawatomie County deputy was hit head-on by a driver trying to escape law enforcement. The chase started as a routine traffic stop Saturday night along a dirt road near Asher. Despite the violent crash, Deputy Kendell Smith walked away with only scrapes and...
NORMAN, Okla. — There are still plenty of unanswered questions about a deadly bicycle crash on Highway 9 in Norman. One person was killed in the accident in a construction zone area near Morning Glory Drive in Norman. There is still some crime scene tap left up from Friday night when the cyclist was hit.
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Harrah, Oklahoma on Thursday. Police say Caitlin Dickson stands five feet three inches tall and weighs about 100 Lbs. According to police Dickson has blue eyes and black hair with light brown roots showing.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police need help identifying a woman who is allegedly responsible for a shoplifting and assault incident involving a screwdriver at a Dollar General. The incident occurred at the Dollar General near SE 44th Street and High Avenue. “An employee confronted the suspect about...
NOBLE, Okla. — Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Noble. On Tuesday night, Norman, Little Axe, Noble and Slaughterville crews battled a large structure fire at 5351 120thAvenue Southeast in Noble. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A teenager from Pauls Valley, Okla., died in a vehicle crash Saturday morning. The 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at approximately 10:44 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 77, a half-mile north...
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two Edmond residents are in critical condition after a vehicle crash in McClain County on Friday. The crash occurred at approximately 8:27 a.m. on Interstate 35 North, at mile marker 92, in Purcell, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials. A 2017 Chevrolet Cruz was...
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. — A man drowned while trying to save his son over the weekend at Lake Murray. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the man went into the water, pushed a flotation device to his son, went under and did not resurface. Bystanders pulled him out of the...
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City family is choosing to stay positive after a plane crash took the life of their family member. They’re using the tragedy to give back to their church community. "The school principal called us a few days after his death and said, “no...
Police were called to the scene of a stabbing Tuesday morning in Bethany. The stabbing was reported near North Council Road and Northwest 27th Street. According to police, the suspect was leaving his fiancé and she then stabbed him with a kitchen knife. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries...
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters battled a large grassfire northeast of Duncan and East of Clear Creek, as fire dangers continue to build across Texoma. We don’t have a lot of details at this time, but we do know the fire was located near the intersection of Lawler and Anderson.
6:25 p.m. Update: The road has been reopened. Original Post: Part of the John Kilpatrick Turnpike is closed at this time due to a collision. The westbound outside lane at May Avenue is closed at this time. The other two lanes have been reopened. KOCO 5 will provide updates as...
Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire that broke out at a former Pizza Hut early Tuesday morning. Crews were called to the scene in northwest Oklahoma City near Southwest 23rd Street and South Meridian Avenue. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and fire...
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Caddo County fire chief and a firefighter escaped with their lives while battling a massive fire over the weekend. They’re hoping the community will help contribute to a new brush truck for New Hope Volunteer Fire Department. Chief Eric Lopez and one of...
MOORE, Okla. — First responders provided an important reminder after crews in Moore rescued a dog from a hot car. On Saturday, a passerby saw a dog locked in a vehicle and called 911. Engine 1 and Moore police responded, unlocked the vehicle and gave the dog much-needed air and water.
