Frederick, OK

Last WWII D-Day Pathfinder pilot celebrates 100th birthday

By Dylan Jimenez
 3 days ago

FREDERICK, Okla. ( KFDX/KJTL ) — It was a big day for Lieutenant Colonel David Hamilton on Saturday, July 16, in Frederick as he celebrated his 100th birthday.

“I’m just very happy to be here, particularly among friends,” Hamilton said. “I’ve been coming here for five or six years, and they’re just wonderful people.”

The last living World War II D-Day Pathfinder Pilot celebrated his century mark with the World War II Airborne Demonstration Team in Frederick.

With the help of the demonstration team, Hamilton was able to board, co-pilot, and complete the demonstration.

“At 100 years old, I never thought I’d have that happen, but it happened today.” Hamilton said.

As Hamilton rode in the aircraft, memories of his service, including D-Day and other operations, were relived.

“Normandy had to be the big day in my life, really, flying because that was the biggest day of World War II as far as I was concerned,” Hamilton said. “I was fortunate enough to be in an elite outfit called the Pathfinders. We were only 20 crews but were the top of the spear that invaded Normandy. We went in ahead of all the other airplanes and dropped our paratroopers to set up the radars on the different drop zones.”

After 100 years, Hamilton shares his secret to longevity.

“Well, I don’t know. Good genes and a bad aim of a lot of anti-aircraft guns,” Hamilton said.

