Former UCLA guard Johnny Juzang signs two-way contract with Jazz

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Former UCLA guard Johnny Juzang, who went undrafted last month, signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz on Friday, the team announced.

Juzang was named to the first-team All-Pac 12 last season after averaging 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 36% shooting from 3-point range in 30 games. He led the Bruins in scoring and finished in double figures in all but five games; he had eight 20-point performances.

The 21-year-old has had a solid run with the Jazz in the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds on 36.4% shooting from 3-point range in four games. He turned in his best game on Friday with 14 points and four rebounds.

Juzang will split his time next season between Utah and the Salt Lake City Stars in the NBA G League. He is eligible to spend no more than 50 games in the NBA and will earn a flat salary equal to 50% of the minimum salary applicable to a player with zero years of service.

