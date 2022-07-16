ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Lewis Carter, Under Armour All-American linebacker, commits to Oklahoma Sooners

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04EJNp_0giE2CY000

The Oklahoma Sooners have a top-10 recruiting class nationally.

Oklahoma has added seven commitments in the month of July, highlighted by Texas wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway and Missouri offensive tackle Cayden Green and edge-rusher Adepoju Adebawore.

On Saturday, Brent Venables added another major piece to the puzzle, as Tampa Catholic (Florida) four-star linebacker Lewis Carter announced his commitment to the Sooners.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Under Armour All-American selection chose Oklahoma over offers from more than 40 other college football programs, highlighted by Auburn, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC and others:

“Overall just the love from the staff in general from the assistants to strength and conditioning to the head coach,” Carter told On3 . “Coach V and the defensive staff all kept in touch with me, and my parents a good amount throughout these last few weeks.”

“I didn’t communicate with the whole staff at many other schools so it meant a lot for me to be able to speak with the OU family.”

Carter is rated the nation's No. 126 overall prospect and the No. 11 linebacker.

He is the second Florida commitment in Oklahoma's class, joining James Rickards High School three-star wide receiver Keyon Brown.

Junior season highlights

stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Top 7 QBs in last 75 years of Sooner football

Continuing our series ranking the top seven Oklahoma football players at seven different positions during the period considered the modern era of college football (1946 to present), today we feature the all-important quarterback position. Why just the top-seven? The number seven has significant meaning in Sooner football history. It is...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Where all the Sooners' commits stand in the latest Top247

NORMAN, Okla. — The latest Top247 has been released, and there's been some fairly significant changes regarding Sooners commits. Most notably, EDGE rusher Adepoju Adebawore continued he's recent enormous climb with a 58-spot jump from No. 106 to No. 48. That's after he was unranked no more than eight months ago.
NORMAN, OK
