Lewis Carter, Under Armour All-American linebacker, commits to Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners have a top-10 recruiting class nationally.

Oklahoma has added seven commitments in the month of July, highlighted by Texas wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway and Missouri offensive tackle Cayden Green and edge-rusher Adepoju Adebawore.

On Saturday, Brent Venables added another major piece to the puzzle, as Tampa Catholic (Florida) four-star linebacker Lewis Carter announced his commitment to the Sooners.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Under Armour All-American selection chose Oklahoma over offers from more than 40 other college football programs, highlighted by Auburn, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC and others:

“Overall just the love from the staff in general from the assistants to strength and conditioning to the head coach,” Carter told On3 . “Coach V and the defensive staff all kept in touch with me, and my parents a good amount throughout these last few weeks.”

“I didn’t communicate with the whole staff at many other schools so it meant a lot for me to be able to speak with the OU family.”

Carter is rated the nation's No. 126 overall prospect and the No. 11 linebacker.

He is the second Florida commitment in Oklahoma's class, joining James Rickards High School three-star wide receiver Keyon Brown.

Junior season highlights