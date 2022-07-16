ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Local United Way gets federal emergency funds for food, shelter

Wyoming News
CHEYENNE – The United Way of Laramie County announced Friday that it will soon receive nearly $90,000 in federal funds for emergency food and shelter programs.

The local nonprofit has been awarded $46,500 under an American Rescue Plan Act program and $42,000 in phase 39 funding.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A local board made up to American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Laramie County, the Salvation Army and United Way of Laramie County will determine how the funds should be distributed among local emergency food and shelter programs.

Laramie County has previously distributed such funding to the Salvation Army, Safehouse Services, COMEA House, and Resource Center and Needs Inc. Those agencies were responsible for providing 20,540 meals and 1,679 nights of lodging, according to a United Way release.

Public or private agencies interested in applying for these funds should contact Rod Hottle at 307-638-8904 ext. 15 for an application. The deadline for applications is Friday.

