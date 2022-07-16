ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, 2 seriously hurt after 3-vehicle crash near Pena in Aurora

By Robert Garrison
 3 days ago
DENVER — One person was killed and two others seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Aurora near Pena Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred on the boundary line between Denver and Aurora on eastbound 40th Avenue and Airport Boulevard.

Two people were seriously hurt, and a third person involved in the crash was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Denver police.

Both the Aurora Police Department and the Denver Police Department are investigating the crash.

Closures are in place in the area as both departments investigate.

Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

