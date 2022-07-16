ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two North Texas men found guilty of participating in Capitol riot sentenced in court

By Alex Keller
DALLAS (CBSNEWS.COM) — Two North Texas men who pled guilty to participating in the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riot were sentenced in federal court Thursday.

Kevin Sam Blakely, 55, of McKinney, and Kerry Wayne Persick, 41, of Trophy Club, appeared in federal court on July 14, 2022 after each agreeing to their respective plea bargains.

Investigators charged Blakely after they were able to use cell phone data to place him in the Capitol at the time of the riot. They also found images and photos posted to social media by Blakely himself that confirmed his participation in the incident.

Judge Emmet G. Sullivan sentenced Blakely to spend 120 days in jail, 18 months probation, and $500 in restitution for parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Three additional charges of entering a restricted grounds without lawful authority, engaging in violent or disruptive conduct in restricted grounds, and violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds filed against Blakely were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Persick appeared before Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell, who sentenced him to 36 months of probation including 90 days of home detention, a $5,000 fine, and $500 in restitution, also for parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

As with Blakely, three additional charges filed against Persick were dismissed as part of the plea bargain.

Cosm1c C0mpositions
3d ago

We need to stop this fellow Americans.This bickering over who's wrong and who's right is what's gonna cause this nation to turn out like Ancient Rome did. Does anyone know what happened to ancient Rome? Great political upheaval, corruption, power grabs, and citizens hating each other because they can't agree or find a way to come to an agreement about a heated Matter, caused it to fall.Is this something you wish to have happen to America the Beautiful? I know I don't.Instead of arguing what happened that day at the capitol building, perhaps we should let God & Fate do what they must. Let us let go of the past, and move forward into the future.And let us learn to get along...Or else America may fall like all the ancient advanced civilizations before US did.

@JustMy2Cents
3d ago

I’m still waiting for some ANTIFA prosecutions. They set buildings on fire and threw bricks over an 18-month period. Crickets from the government. This is all political.

Kay Pingsterhaus
3d ago

This is the People's house. There was a time when a citizen could just walk in and talk with their representative. For those who were there and didn't take part in destruction of the property, it is their right to be there.

