Two North Texas men found guilty of participating in Capitol riot sentenced in court

DALLAS (CBSNEWS.COM) — Two North Texas men who pled guilty to participating in the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riot were sentenced in federal court Thursday.

Kevin Sam Blakely, 55, of McKinney, and Kerry Wayne Persick, 41, of Trophy Club, appeared in federal court on July 14, 2022 after each agreeing to their respective plea bargains.

Investigators charged Blakely after they were able to use cell phone data to place him in the Capitol at the time of the riot. They also found images and photos posted to social media by Blakely himself that confirmed his participation in the incident.

Judge Emmet G. Sullivan sentenced Blakely to spend 120 days in jail, 18 months probation, and $500 in restitution for parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Three additional charges of entering a restricted grounds without lawful authority, engaging in violent or disruptive conduct in restricted grounds, and violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds filed against Blakely were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Persick appeared before Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell, who sentenced him to 36 months of probation including 90 days of home detention, a $5,000 fine, and $500 in restitution, also for parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

As with Blakely, three additional charges filed against Persick were dismissed as part of the plea bargain.