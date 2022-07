It can be pretty interesting to think about how everyday items that we take for granted came into use. Take wood cutting boards, for example, an item that gained entrance into North American kitchens in the early 1920s when the invention of the circular saw made it easier to cut a nicely shaped board, per Staatik. While vintage cutting boards are frequently seen as props in farmhouse designs, including those popularized by Joanna Gaines of "Fixer Upper" fame (via HGTV), they have a long history of use before they got elevated to wall art.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 5 DAYS AGO