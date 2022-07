In just a few weeks, Virginia Tech will kick off its 2022 football season with a Friday night road contest against the Old Dominion Monarchs. While the Hokies will enter fall camp with a number of questions, the one that is likely at the top of the list for Hokie fans is who will be the starting signal caller for the Hokies this fall? Will Brent Pry turn over the reigns to Marshall transfer Grant Wells or with South Carolina transfer Jason Brown spend his final season of eligibility leading the Hokies?

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO