Barcelona interested in Premier League youngster but face competition from English clubs

By Darren Looney
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona have approached Aston Villa over a possible transfer of their midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka. The La Liga giants have been following Chukwuemeka for several months reports Mundo Deportivo, with the midfielder being described as a player with a...

The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo wants shock Atletico move as Man Utd confirm Lisandro Martinez deal

Football’s transfer machine continues to grind away and speculation is rampant as Premier League clubs and those across Europe look to finalise their squads for the new season.Lisandro Martinez is headed to Old Trafford after Manchester United confirmed they have agreed a deal with Ajax worth up to £57m and the Argentine international defender will link up with his former boss Erik ten Hag.Arsenal were also interested in the Argentina international but missed out on the left-sided centre-back despite the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta appealing to him.In other news, Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the verge of a shock move to Atletico Madrid, Armando Broja is edging closer to leaving Chelsea for West Ham, Arsenal are looking to tie up at least one of Oleksandr Zinchenko or Youri Tielemans and Matthijs de Ligt is Bayern Munich-bound from Juventus.Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:
Jordi Cruyff
Xavi
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea ‘expect’ to agree €60m Jules Kounde deal today as Josko Gvardiol also linked

Chelsea have moved a step closer to signing the highly-rated Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to reports. Chelsea have agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old France international centre-back and are now within the realms of the Spanish club’s asking price. Thomas Tuchel is rebuilding his defence after the departure of Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona, leaving the ageing Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea’s frontline centre-halves. Kounde would add to the recent arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City...
theScore

Report: Chelsea nearing deal for Sevilla's Kounde, Barca consider bid

The race to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is heating up. Chelsea are understood to be the front-runner to sign the French international, according to Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian. The Premier League club is preparing a second offer after Sevilla turned down its bid worth €55 million plus add-ons...
SPORTbible

Frenkie De Jong Will Consider Move To Champions League Club As Manchester United Deal Stalls

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is believed to be interested in joining Bayern Munich if a move to Manchester United doesn’t materialise. Earlier this week, it was reported that the Old Trafford club have reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign the Dutch midfielder for an initial fee of €75m (£63.7m) and a further €10m (£8.5m) in performance related add ons.
Sports

