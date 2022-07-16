ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

4-star WR Anthony Brown commits to Kentucky

By Drew Schott about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Springfield (Ohio) four-star wide receiver Anthony Brown has committed to Kentucky. The 5-foot-8.5, 160 pound wideout chose the Wildcats over Cincinnati, Michigan, Oklahoma and Penn State.

Brown most recently visited Kentucky for an official visit on June 17. He previously visited Lexington once before for an unofficial visit on March 29.

The Wildcats are now up to 12 commitments in its 2023 recruiting class with the addition of Brown. Kentucky opened the day with the No. 35 class in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings, led by Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth four-star wide receiver Shamar Porter.

Brown is the No. 395 overall prospect and the No. 53 wide receiver in the 2023 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $18k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

