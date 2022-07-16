ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Axl Rose Dedicates Shows to Taylor Hawkins, Blasts Vladimir Putin in Tour Message

By Ashley Iasimone
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Axl Rose capped off Guns N’ Roses ‘ European tour with a note on Twitter in which he thanked fans for their support, dedicated the band’s trek to the late Taylor Hawkins and slammed “murderous little man” Vladimir Putin — all in just a few paragraphs.

The singer took the time this weekend to “thank everyone in London for being understanding of r challenges and apologize again to r fans in Scotland for having to postpone r performance there.”

The band, “ following dr’s orders ,” had canceled their gig in Scotland earlier this month due to illness. In his update, Rose thanked Carrie Underwood for joining them at their London concerts, joking, “At least someone could sing.”

Speaking of Guns N’ Roses’ tour, Rose wrote in his note: “It’s just a simple gesture n’ it’s awkward dealing with the gravity of something like this but in an effort to pay r respects we’d like to dedicate this tour to our friend Taylor Hawkins,” Rose wrote Saturday (July 16) in honor of the Foo Fighters drummer, who died in March . “Taylor was a really great guy and it was always great to see him! He was a great n’ always welcome part of touring these last few years! This is such a horrible thing and r hearts go out to his family, friends, band mates and everyone who love him.”

He added, “I’d also like to thank everyone for showing such love and support during the tour for the people of Ukraine and their noble and horrifying fight for freedom against an increasingly totalitarian regime ran by a callous, lying, murderous, little man with outdated ambitions and no regard for human life.”

The tour will pick back up in South America in September before heading to Mexico, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

See his full tweet below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Billy Crystal
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Axl Rose
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Tour#American Tour
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Has Fans Going Wild Over These Eye-Catching New Pics

Bridget Moynahan is known by millions for playing Erin Reagan on the CBS police drama Blue Bloods but she’s also been a model. Some new photos that Moynahan shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday are making fans go wild. The actress is shown in both black-and-white and color photos with some cool makeup and hats. Take look at the selection of pics Moynahan dropped here.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Shares New Eye-Popping Album Cover

Earlier this week, Beyoncé shared her new eye-popping album cover for her LP, Renaissance, which you can see below. The pop star’s new album is set to drop on July 29. The new artwork is meant to pay homage to the Renaissance painting by artist John Collier of noblewoman Lady Godiva, along with Bianca Jagger’s mesmerizing entry on horseback into Studio 54 in 1977.
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy