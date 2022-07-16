ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

One dead after multi-vehicle accident in northeast Denver

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
(Photo by carlballou, iStock)

One person was killed during a three-vehicle accident in northeast Denver on Saturday morning.

Denver police were sent to the area of East 40th Avenue and Pena Boulevard around 11:45 a.m. after reports of a multi-vehicle accident, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department said.

One motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was transported to a local hospital, the spokesman said.

Police said motorists around the crash site should expect delays for several hours.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The Denver Gazette

At least 1 dead in Denver crash near I-25

Denver police on Tuesday were investigating a crash that left at least one person dead. The crash occurred overnight at West Sixth Avenue near the offramp to Interstate 25, according to the Denver Police Department. Additional information was not available Tuesday morning as police continued to investigate the crash. The...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Deadly semi crash blocks I-25 at 6th Ave in Denver Tuesday morning

One person was killed after semi-truck flipped on 6th Avenue at Interstate 25 in Denver Tuesday morning. According to the DPD tweet, the semi-truck was eastbound on W 6th Ave at the offramp for I-25 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. In a follow-up tweet, DPD confirmed, "One of the occupants was declared deceased on scene" No other vehicle were reportedly involved in this crash.The ramps were back open, and the crash was cleared just before 10:20 a.m.  Copter4 was above the seen beginning at 6 a.m. when the crash was still blocking traffic.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Man dies after crash on 6th Avenue in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says one person is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on eastbound 6th Avenue at the offramp to Interstate 25 before 3:45 a.m. DPD said the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed. Police said one of...
DENVER, CO
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Accidents
The Denver Gazette

Aurora police investigate fatal crash

A collision between a car and a motorcycle in Aurora on Monday left one person dead. The crash occurred around 6:50 p.m. at South Havana Street and East Evans Avenue, Aurora police said. The motorcycle was headed north on Havana, and the car was turning left onto Havana from a...
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run at Colfax and Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are working to identify a driver and a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run at Colfax Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. According to the Denver Police Department, a pedestrian was struck after crossing Colorado Boulevard at 12:30 a.m. on June 18. At the intersection of...
DENVER, CO
#Denver Police#Traffic Accident#Pena Boulevard
CBS Denver

Fire erupts at abandoned motel on West Colfax

West Metro firefighters rushed to a fire at an abandoned motel on West Colfax Avenue Tuesday morning. Fire officials say the fire started in a ground floor unit and spread to two others on the second flood.They say the building, which was previously the Blue Sky Motel, has been closed for several months. The city of Lakewood says the license was revoked last fall.The city says a significant number of calls to police regarding the motel was one of the reasons it was closed down. "The owner of the 24-room motel on West Colfax Avenue admitted to the hearing officer that he hadn't followed the program's requirements even after he was put on probation earlier this year and ordered to institute several measures to reduce problems at the motel," city officials stated.The cause of the fire is being investigated.
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Death toll raised to 4 in small plane crash in Boulder County

All four people aboard were killed when a small plane crashed near Lefthand Canyon Drive on Sunday, according to a preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The crash was reported about 9:40 a.m. in the 11000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive, between Gold Hill and Ward. The plane, a twin-engine Cessna P337, crashed in a heavily wooded area on the south side of the road, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Monday the FAA said there were four fatalities when the plane crashed under unknown circumstances. Read the full story from Denver Gazette news partner KUSA here.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Man found dead in vehicle in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Officers are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of an Aurora shopping center Tuesday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said just before 1 p.m., they got a call about an unresponsive person in a car in...
AURORA, CO
CBS News

2 girls found safe after riding light rail from Douglas County to Denver

Two girls were considered missing and endangered out of Denver overnight. Investigators say 10-year-old Mia White and 11-year-old Aryanna Britton out of Denver were found safe Monday morning after an Endangered Missing Alert was issued for them overnight. According to the alert, the two were last seen riding the light...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Woman killed in shooting in Denver

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating the deadly shooting of a woman Friday night. Officers responded around 11:39 p.m. to a shooting in the 1300 block of Xenia Street. That's located a few blocks south of the street's intersection with East Colfax Avenue. The victim, identified as...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver police seek tips in Xenia Street shooting

Denver police are asking the public for help as they investigate the shooting death of 47-year-old Ma Kaing, who was killed Friday night in the 1300 block of Xenia Street. Authorities ruled her death a homicide. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Investigation ongoing as Denver police shoot, wound suspect; 5 others hurt

The man shot by Denver police officers late Saturday night early Sunday morning was no stranger to law enforcement. In 2017, Jordan Waddy was sentenced to five years behind bars after a person was killed in a marijuana deal. Waddy did not have a gun then and cooperated with authorities, but at 20th and Larimer Streets, as the bars let out early Sunday morning, police say he did have a firearm. "A gun was recovered, we stated that in the statement and a person was charged with felony menacing," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said.During a fight, police say they saw...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

