One dead after multi-vehicle accident in northeast Denver

(Photo by carlballou, iStock)

One person was killed during a three-vehicle accident in northeast Denver on Saturday morning.

Denver police were sent to the area of East 40th Avenue and Pena Boulevard around 11:45 a.m. after reports of a multi-vehicle accident, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department said.

One motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was transported to a local hospital, the spokesman said.

Police said motorists around the crash site should expect delays for several hours.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.