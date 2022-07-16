ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amal Clooney Stuns In Ostrich Feather Dress Holding Hands With George In Lake Como: Photos

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6hAi_0giDygsA00
Image Credit: MEGA

Anchors away! Amal Clooney and George Clooney are the epitome of relationship goals as they were spotted docking a boat to enjoy a dinner date at a luxury hotel in Italy on Friday, July 15. Talk about the life! The gorgeous couple stepped off a yacht to make their way into the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in their hometown of Lake Como. Rocking a fabulous white frock. Amal stole the spotlight as she held hands with the dashing actor, who was dressed in a gray suit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZXxX6_0giDygsA00
Amal & George Clooney arrive at a hotel in Lake Como in July 2022. (MEGA)

The beautiful Lebanese-British barrister commanded attention in her classy couture featuring an ostrich feather hemline. She kept her trademark chestnut tresses long and loose as they cascaded over her shoulders. Accessorizing with diamond hoop earrings, a silver clutch and high heels, Amal was simply a vision at the historic Italian landmark. The From Dusk Til Dawn star, meanwhile, looked quite dapper in his sophisticated ensemble.

The couple’s romantic date comes after a recent fun outing with their 5-year-old twins Ella and Alexander. The family of four enjoyed a boat ride near their home in Lake Como on a beautiful summer day. Ella, rocking a floral shirt, held hands with her mom as her brother Alexander sported a white shirt as he hung on to his father’s arm. Everyone appeared to be having a blast as they couldn’t contain their smiles during the sun-soaked daycation.

Amal and George have been going from strength to strength since marrying back in September 2014. While fans were surprised the once-committed Hollywood bachelor tied the knot, they were even more astounded he became a father in 2017. And it sounds like Goerge was just as caught off guard! “Listen, I didn’t want to get married. I didn’t want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life, and I just fell madly in love,” he told Marc Maron on his WTF With Marc Maron podcast in November 2021. “Then I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different.”

Comments / 48

Wynne Kaser
3d ago

OMG and this is news? Give me a break! Who cares about what she wears! And personally I don't think she is that attractive and certainly not news worthy!!

Reply
28
Brenda Ford
3d ago

well I already didn't have a good vibe about her and now the ostrich feather dress no George you need to get rid of her seriously I'm pretty positive there are many other things she could wear then animal feathers and what happened to that ostrich

Reply(1)
12
AP_000128.045b750ea0504a6d8d5b7b44074796bc.2330
3d ago

Don’t see her being attractive she’s homely looking and way way to thin but that’s my opinion

Reply(1)
24
Related
Vogue

Amal Clooney Is Queen Of The Party Dress

Amal Clooney is a barrister by day and a party girl by night. The human rights lawyer, with an impeccable work wardrobe of Chanel bouclé skirt suits and Burberry macs, frequently swaps her MaxMara neutrals for sequins come evening, when she lends her signature polish to Studio 54 glamour.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Amal Clooney
Person
George Clooney
thezoereport.com

Amal Clooney Can’t Stop Wearing Graphic Print Dress This Summer

Amal Clooney, an expert in effortless dressing, just proved once again that she understands the fashion assignment and isn’t afraid to experiment within the bounds of her signature style. So far this summer, Clooney’s love for graphic print dresses is noticeably apparent — at least for her fans who keep up with her street style. The fun choice signifies a break from her usual, more minimalist approach to getting dressed but toed the line between easygoing and elegant.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Mel Gibson, 66, Steps Out With GF Rosalind Ross, 31, & Son Lars, 5, For Frozen Yogurt In Malibu: Rare Photos

Mel Gibson may be an award-winning actor/director, but he also lists proud papa on his resume, as the Hollywood heavyweight is the father to nine children! On Saturday, June 25, the 66-year-old star proved he is a doting dad once again by treating his youngest, son Lars, five, to some ice cream in Malibu. The darling duo were joined by Mel’s girlfriend and Lars’ mother, Rosalind Ross, 31.
MALIBU, CA
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Poses for Brand-New Portrait with Son Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth is taking a moment to honor a special group of workers—with assistance from her son, Prince Charles. Her Royal Highness presented the George Cross to the National Health Service representatives at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The award was given to workers from all four nations to commemorate their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holding Hands#Lake Como#Feather#Lebanese#British#Italian
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman is mercilessly mocked for her 'bizarre' runway walk at the Balenciaga fashion show: 'She moves like a statue that just came to life'

Nicole Kidman has been roasted online over her catwalk debut at Balenciaga's haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The Oscar winner, 55, turned heads in a one-shouldered silver gown with detailing across the midriff and a set of opera gloves as she strutted down the runway alongside reality star Kim Kardashian and supermodel Naomi Campbell.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Helen Mirren’s Updo Is Flattering for Any Age

There was once an idea that as a woman got older, she should be resigned to the fact that her hairstyle should be short and unfussy. Luckily, those days are gone, and actors from Andie MacDowell to Helen Mirren have become advocates of switching up one’s gray and silver strands to glamorous effect.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Kisses Jennifer Lopez After Romantic Las Vegas Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a secret wedding celebration and the singer dished on all the details! Taking to her On the JLo newsletter, Jennifer revealed the couple got hitched in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote about the incredible nuptials, alongside some amazing photos from it, as seen below!
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Smiles With Mystery Woman As They Attend Adele’s London Concert: Photos

Tom Cruise looked to be living his best life while attending Adele’s first public concert in five years at London’s Hyde Park on Friday, July 1. The Top Gun: Maverick actor, who will be turning 60 on Sunday, was all smiles as he was enjoyed the Grammy winner’s performance alongside an unidentified woman. Tom, who reportedly split with his rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell last month, rocked a navy suede jacket and dark jeans, as his mystery guest was pretty in pink with a chic Gucci sweater.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
19K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy