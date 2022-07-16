Amal Clooney Stuns In Ostrich Feather Dress Holding Hands With George In Lake Como: Photos

Image Credit: MEGA

Anchors away! Amal Clooney and George Clooney are the epitome of relationship goals as they were spotted docking a boat to enjoy a dinner date at a luxury hotel in Italy on Friday, July 15. Talk about the life! The gorgeous couple stepped off a yacht to make their way into the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in their hometown of Lake Como. Rocking a fabulous white frock. Amal stole the spotlight as she held hands with the dashing actor, who was dressed in a gray suit.

Amal & George Clooney arrive at a hotel in Lake Como in July 2022. (MEGA)

The beautiful Lebanese-British barrister commanded attention in her classy couture featuring an ostrich feather hemline. She kept her trademark chestnut tresses long and loose as they cascaded over her shoulders. Accessorizing with diamond hoop earrings, a silver clutch and high heels, Amal was simply a vision at the historic Italian landmark. The From Dusk Til Dawn star, meanwhile, looked quite dapper in his sophisticated ensemble.

The couple’s romantic date comes after a recent fun outing with their 5-year-old twins Ella and Alexander. The family of four enjoyed a boat ride near their home in Lake Como on a beautiful summer day. Ella, rocking a floral shirt, held hands with her mom as her brother Alexander sported a white shirt as he hung on to his father’s arm. Everyone appeared to be having a blast as they couldn’t contain their smiles during the sun-soaked daycation.

Amal and George have been going from strength to strength since marrying back in September 2014. While fans were surprised the once-committed Hollywood bachelor tied the knot, they were even more astounded he became a father in 2017. And it sounds like Goerge was just as caught off guard! “Listen, I didn’t want to get married. I didn’t want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life, and I just fell madly in love,” he told Marc Maron on his WTF With Marc Maron podcast in November 2021. “Then I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different.”