ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gators get an early offer in on this rising 2024 power forward

By Jay Markle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMpnt_0giDyUEK00

Local power forward prospect Sammie Yeanay added the Gators to his offer sheet when the team made their interest in him official with an offer on Thursday. If this bit of news slipped below your radar, don’t worry too much. Yeanay is presently unranked by the 247Sports national board, it’s very early in the 2024 recruiting cycle, and I have yet to spell his name correctly on the first try.

This isn’t the first time Yeanay has popped up in Gators news. He took an unofficial visit on campus in late June, hosted by associate head coach Carlin Hartman and incoming transfer Alex Fudge. He’s familiar with the Gainesville area already, being an attendee of The Rock School, just a 20-minute drive from the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

Nonetheless, it’s still important for the player and staff to get a feel for each other in person and show off athletic facilities. Evidently, it went well, with the offer coming just two weeks later.

Yeanay’s length is the first thing that stands out about him. He’s listed as having a 6-foot-7.5-inch frame, and as you can see in his recruiting pictures above, he’s not just a rail. That physicality has earned him some notice, and Prep Hoops recently ranked him as the second-best player in the state.

With the Gators’ offer in hand, he can boast a pretty good offer list for such an early phase in the 2024 cycle. In addition to Florida, he also has offers from ‘Bama and Texas Tech, which are impressive offers to pull down for a non-five-star prospect who is over two years away from playing his first college game.

Keep an eye on Yeanay. He’s not a star yet, but he’s local and on the rise. Those are the ingredients for a future fan favorite if he winds up wearing Orange and Blue.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ecbpublishing.com

Former Tiger and Gator great passes away

Former Jefferson County High School Tiger star running back James Massey passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile crash on Friday, June 24, in Fayetteville, Ga. Massey was a member of the class of 1983 at Jefferson County High School where he was a star running back for the Tigers. He later went on to play tailback for the University of Florida Gators.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#First College#Florida Gators#Twitter#College Sports#The Rock School#The University Of Florida#Uf Gatorsmbk
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville hits top 10 list for chicken biscuits

Gainesville hit near the top of another top 10 chart and ramifications could come shortly to chickens in the area. Chick-fil-A ranked Gainesville No. 4 on its list of cities that love the restaurants Chicken Biscuits the most. “Chick-fil-A knows breakfast is the most important meal of the day and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

UF Faculty spends more than $1 billion on research for first time ever

Gainesville — The University of Florida announces faculty spent more than $1 billion on research in the 2022 fiscal year. The university touts itself as one of only about 15 public universities that spent this much on research. UF's Vice President of Research says the dollar amount is remarkable,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gainesville, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Letter: UF Health doctors’ emails show their belief that parents are a threat, contributions show they hope to retain their influence

Last week, I sent a Letter to the Editor about UF/UF Health’s influence over the Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) Scientific Medical Advisory Board (SMAC) and documented how the school board, school district employees, and SMAC violated Florida Sunshine laws, which guarantee public scrutiny for advisory committees. I found more public records that I think the public has a right to know about, and this is an addendum to the original letter.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

SweetBerries ousted from landmark lot, leaving for new locations

SweetBerries Eatery and Frozen Custard supporters arrived in droves Sunday to order final rounds of monte cristo sandwiches and kookie concretes before the restaurant temporarily closed. A demolished building will sit on the corner of Northwest 13th Street and Fifth Avenue until developers finalize plans to build five-story townhomes catered...
GAINESVILLE, FL
getnews.info

Ocala’s Premium Commercial Paving Contractor

Ocala Commercial Paving Inc is the number one choice commercial paving contractor in Ocala and the surrounding region. The reputable paving contractor is fully insured, bonded, licensed and certified. In an update, Ocala Commercial Paving Inc outlined the qualities that make them the number one commercial paving contractor in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Superintendent announces new principals at multiple Marion County schools

Superintendent Dr. Diane Gullett recently announced new principal leaders at multiple schools throughout Marion County. The administrative leadership changes, which were approved by members of the Marion County School Board, are listed below:. Anthony Elementary School (9501 NE Jacksonville Road in Anthony): Gay Street moves here from Sparr Elementary. She...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Local biotech company facing hostile takeover

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The leaders of a biotech company based in Ocala are fighting off what they call a hostile takeover. AIM ImmunoTech officials say they have rejected a proposal from shareholder Jon Jorgl to elect two of his candidates to the three-member board of directors. They also say...
OCALA, FL
alachuatoday.com

Getting a Charge, Tesla Charging Station at Alachua Hitchcock’s

ALACHUA ‒ People shopping at Alachua’s Hitchcock’s grocery store may be in for a surprise. The store’s parking lot may appear typical with its marked off parking spots and cart corrals. But for those taking a closer look, an array of shiny almost sci-fi-like white structures dotting the perimeter of the store’s property along U.S. Highway 441 says otherwise.
ALACHUA, FL
click orlando

Man’s body found along Marion County road

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man’s body was found Monday morning along a road in Reddick, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded around 10:15 a.m. to the 15700 block of NW 41st Avenue, where they found a man dead. [TRENDING: Florida woman found dead...
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Letter: GPD followed industry-standard practices in apprehending Bradley

It was reported in the Sun on Monday that Terrell Bradley lost his right eye as a result of a “routine traffic stop gone awry.” GPD was doing their job stopping his vehicle for a traffic violation. Bradley fled after drugs were detected, and then it was determined that he was a convicted felon who was in possession of a stolen firearm. The appropriate tool to track and apprehend felony suspects is a police K-9. It was Bradley’s decision to commit crimes, run from the police, and resist apprehension that resulted in the dog bite and his injuries. Had it been a “routine traffic stop,” then he would have gotten a ticket for a traffic violation and been released. Nothing “went awry” – GPD followed industry-standard practices to apprehend the fleeing felon.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hundreds of faulty mail-in ballots were received by residents in Duckpond

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Nine hundred and seventy voters.”. That’s how many residents received faulty mail-in-ballots. Those who were assigned to precinct 27, were missing candidate choices in some races. “They didn’t have the city mayoral race, or the city of Gainesville, City Commission District 4 race,” said...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

As SweetBerries closes its doors, another one...or two may open

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Frozen custard, sandwiches and salads…those are just some of the items you can get at SweetBerries Eatery and Frozen Custard. The family-owned restaurant has been located on corner of NW 13th street and NW 5th avenue for nearly 10 years, but now the local business is being taken over by student housing.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
175K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy