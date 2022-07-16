ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Fishing Schoonover Lake? Wait a few years

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gFY9Q_0giDyKeI00
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources plans to stock Schoonover Lake with bluegill and largemouth bass fingerlings in the spring or summer of 2023. J Swygart | The Lima News

LIMA — A spokesman for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife earlier this week said it will be four or five years before area anglers can expect to catch keeper-sized fish from Lima’s Schoonover Lake.

Mike Wilkerson, ODNR fish management supervisor, said the state plans to stock the lake with bluegill and largemouth bass fingerlings in the spring or summer of 2023, later than originally anticipated after the completion of a two-year, $2-million project to make upgrades to the lake’s dam and other improvements.

In preparation for the re-stocking of fish into the lake, employees from the city parks department are aggressively attacking the vegetation that has sprung up around the impoundment.

Kirk Niemeyer, who heads up the City of Lima’s Public Works Department, says the water level in the 20-acre lake is currently at about 95% of maximum capacity after being drained completely in June of 2019 to accommodate the infrastructure improvements.

It was a year ago when water began finding its way back to the dry lake bed, which Niemeyer described as “like a sponge.” When state wildlife officials early in 2021 gave the green light for the city to begin refilling Schoonover Lake, several options were considered. Those included pumping water from the nearby Ottawa River, but low river levels last summer — plus the cost to keep a pump running that was estimated to be nearly $20,000 — led the city to take a different route.

Using a nearby water hydrant, water from the city’s treatment plant was pumped into the Schoonover impoundment at a rate of about one-half inch per day. State natural resources officials had no issue with chemically-treated water being pumped into a habitat intended for aquatic life, Wilkerson said, and the plan was to let fall and spring rains and stormwater runoff complete the re-fill.

Seasonal rainfall, however, was less than anticipated. Wilkerson said delays in getting the lake filled led to the vegetation that sprouted in the lake bed during the renovation project, which in turn caused the state to delay re-stocking the lake.

“The vegetation as it is now would lead to oxygen depletion and the fish would die. Over the next year as the lake continues to fill the vegetation will die and break down,” Wilkerson said.

Niemeyer said city employees have worked aggressively to knock down much of the vegetation in the lake.

“They’ve been cutting around the edges of the lake and we even tried going on a jon boat with mechanical cutters, but that proved to be less than successful,” Niemeyer said. “Willow trees have been our biggest problem, but we’re going to continue to work to get the lake looking like it did prior to the construction.”

Wilkerson said bluegill fingerlings will be stocked in Schoonover Lake at a rate of 500 per acre, while largemouth bass will be placed in the lake at a 150-per-acre ratio.

“It will take a couple of years before the lake will be ready for fishing,” the ODNR official said. “A 12-inch largemouth bass — which is the state minimum for a legal catch — takes about three or four years to get that big from a fingerling.”

Rainbow trout, approximately 10 inches in length, will be placed in the lake next April as a put-and-take treat for anglers, meaning caught fish can be kept, as opposed to catch-and-release. The lake, at approximately eight feet deep, does not sustain a trout population.

Niemeyer said the city is working diligently to return Schoonover Lake to its status as the crown jewel of the city’s park system.

“We know what a treasure it is for any park to have a lake that big to recreate in and we want to make it nice,” he said.

Comments / 2

Related
dayton247now.com

Barnstorming festival activities canceled due to weather

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Due to rain and storms in the forecast for Sunday. Organizers are going to cancel all activities for the day and thank all that participated and hope to see everyone next year. ---Previous Coverage --- Barnstorming festival begins in Springfield. SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Barnstorming...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
hometownstations.com

First responders talk safety with restaurant and bar owners

The City of Lima is bringing together bar and restaurant owners and first responders to have an open dialogue. The city started these meetings this month with members of the Lima Fire Department and the Lima Police Department. At Lima's City Building, they discussed safety issues that could affect their patrons, property, and employee and how safety can help them in these areas. The goal of the meetings is to make sure each party is familiar with one another just in case something does come up.
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

System brings heavy rain to parts of the area Sunday

INDIANA, OHIO (WANE) – Heavy rainfall on Sunday briefly led to a Flood Advisory being issued for Adams, Jay, and Wells Counties in northeast Indiana and Van Wert County in northwest Ohio. As of 9:25 PM Sunday, here’s a look at some estimated 24-hour rainfall totals in the southern...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Lima, OH
Lifestyle
Lima, OH
Government
Urbana Citizen

Then and Now: Brown Building in Urbana

The Brown Building is at 121 S. Main St., Urbana. Then photo of Brown Building is ca. 1929. In 1929 two businesses were in the building: R.C. Gardner Funeral Director and Loverde Brothers Fruit Store. Next door to the south was the Quality Meat Market No. 2 store. Quality Meat...
Lima News

Lauren Jean & Bob to perform at Beer Barrel

LIMA — Beer Barrel presents patio entertainment, starring ‘Lauren Jean & Bob,’ from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at 2625 W. Market St., Lima. This musical act was a previous winner of the Ohio Has Talent competition.
LIMA, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Trout
Lima News

New scanning tech at Putnam Ambulatory Center

OTTAWA — The Mercy Health – Putnam Ambulatory Care Center has installed new scanning technology, a $1.7 million investment intended to allow for shorter, quieter scans and sharper images than traditional MRIs. “Getting an MRI can often be unsettling for patients as they are traditionally loud and confining,”...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Reminisce: ‘There were no winners:’ Remembering the Westinghouse strike

After enduring war-time wage controls and restrictive labor laws passed in the aftermath of World War II in answer to a rash of work stoppages, workers at many Lima plants were ready for action, never more so than in the mid-1950s. “Wildcat strikes (those unauthorized by the union) were very...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Auglaize commissioners approve resolution

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Commissioners approved the resolution presented by the Auglaize County Engineer, Andrew Baumer, to improve transportation needs in rural counties. The program, known as the Western Ohio Rural Planning Organization, is a joint effort by the surrounding counties to partner with the Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission and create a memorandum of understanding to establish a long-range transportation plan.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Lake#Deep Water#Water Level#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Fishing Schoonover Lake#Odnr#Public Works Department
hometownstations.com

Area seniors may not be aware of services available to them through Allen County Council on Aging

The Allen County Council on Aging wants to let others know about the services to area seniors that many may not know they are eligible for. The Lima Kiwanis Club hearing all about the Allen County Council on Aging and what they do for individuals 60 years of age and older. Outreach Supervisor Gerry Burton explains about the programs such as "Chore", adult day services, transportation services, and their resource specialists. Connecting seniors with the right Medicare plan is a major resource they offer that has been saving people thousands of dollars.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

BG trash collector saves woman's life on the job, hailed a hero

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bowling Green trash collector is being hailed a hero after saving a woman while on his trash route. What started as a normal day on the job for Scott Beeker turned into a scary situation that thankfully he was able to handle. Beeker has been a trash collector for the city of Bowling Green for nearly 30 years. He's had the same route for many of those years, which takes him through Vale Court. But a few weeks back, while making his way up the street, he noticed something was off.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
hometownstations.com

Block party brings people together at South Jackson St. Community Garden

Activate Allen County is showing people the fun side of staying healthy. Whether it be bouncing, jamming, or seeing what is cooking, the public was able to do it all at the South Jackson Street Community Garden's Block Party. There were activities for kids, community vendors, and free food distribution by the West Ohio Food Bank. Plus Stedic Music provided music to get everybody moving. The block party also gives volunteer gardeners, like Jacob Fike, the chance to show off what they got growing, and tell others why they enjoy growing vegetables down on South Jackson Street.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
The Lima News

Coldwater slips past Van Wert

ST. HENRY – Coldwater starting pitcher AJ Harlamert got off to a rocky start in the first inning of Monday’s ACME state semifinal baseball game against Van Wert. However, after that first inning, Harlamert kept the Van Wert batters off balance for most of the game, en route to a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Cougars at St. Henry’s Wally Post Sports Complex.
COLDWATER, OH
nbc24.com

Defiance man dies in Williams County crash Saturday

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 58-year-old Defiance man is dead following a one-car crash on U.S. Route 20A at the intersection of State Route 107 Saturday evening in Jefferson Township. The victim, identified as Benjamin Gurwell, was driving a 2001 Dodge Durango southbound on U.S. Route 20A when he...
DEFIANCE, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
6K+
Followers
102
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy