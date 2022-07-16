ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Sheriff: Florida woman found dead, grabbed by gators in pond

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Authorities say a Florida woman was found dead after falling in a pond and being grabbed by two alligators.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that the elderly woman was seen falling into the pond along a golf course in Englewood late Friday and struggling to stay afloat.

While she was in the water, two alligators were seen grabbing her, authorities said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two alligators have been removed from the area, but it’s not yet clear whether those were the reptiles involved. The cause of death has not been determined.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says alligators are more active when temperatures rise.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Sarasota County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Englewood, FL
Englewood, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Accidents
Englewood, FL
Accidents
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Reptiles#The Pond#Accident
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
28K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy