Kodak Black Arrested In Florida, Charged With Trafficking Oxycodone

By Marco Margaritoff
 3 days ago
Kodak Black is seen outside the Amiri show during Paris Fashion Week on June 23.

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested Friday on charges of trafficking oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance.

The rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was stopped in Fort Lauderdale by Florida Highway Patrol officers who said they suspected the tints on his windows were darker than legally permitted, according to The Miami Herald. They also said his license and registration were expired.

Police said in their report they searched Black’s purple Dodge Durango after smelling cannabis emanating from the vehicle and found nearly $75,000 in cash and 31 white tablets later identified as oxycodone.

While the potent painkiller is frequently used medically to treat pain, it has become a popular street drug and the focal point of America’s widespread opioid epidemic.

Black was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and trafficking less than 25 grams of oxycodone.

Kodak Black is scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud Festival on July 24.

The 25-year-old “Super Gremlin” rapper was famously pardoned in January 2021 by former President Donald Trump on the very last day of his presidency. Black was released halfway through a three-year sentence in federal prison for falsifying documents to buy weapons, according to ABC News.

Black was booked at Broward County Jail, where a $75,000 bond on the trafficking charge was set Saturday. No bond has yet been set on his possession charge.

Representatives for Black did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

“Never Judge a case based on an arrest,” Black’s attorney Bradford Cohen tweeted. “There are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case.”

“We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly,” said Cohen.

Black’s latest police encounter comes mere months after the rapper was arrested on trespassing charges in South Florida, though prosecutors eventually decided not to move forward with the case. In April 2019, Black was arrested on drug and gun charges while crossing the U.S.-Canada border.

Trump, who pardoned that latter conviction, called Black a “prominent artist and community leader” in a White House statement, according to CNN. Black has sold more than 30 million singles and is currently still set to perform on July 24 at the Rolling Loud Festival 2022, which kicks off two days earlier.

