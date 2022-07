The Texas Department of Transportation will close the outside lane of Highway 6/Loop 340 on Wednesday near Beverly Drive to set beams on the new frontage road. The westbound outside lane will be closed in the morning and the eastbound outside lane will be closed in the afternoon. Crews will also fully close the westbound frontage road from the on-ramp before Beverly Drive to the where the frontage road meets Beverly Drive.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO