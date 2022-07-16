ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Crews rescue pets from burning home in Eugene

By News Staff
KVAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire crews rescued 3 cats and 3 dogs from...

kval.com

Comments / 0

 

KVAL

Crews battle hay fire on Hwy 38 in Drain

DRAIN, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association and North Douglas Fire responded to a hay field fire Tuesday on Highway 38W in Drain. Crews responded around 3:45 p.m. The fire was creeping and estimated to be 1 acre in size, DFPA said. As of 6 p.m., the fire...
DRAIN, OR
klcc.org

More than two dozen cats found abandoned in Eugene apartment

Twenty-six cats rescued this month from an abandoned apartment in Eugene need homes. Eugene Police say over a week ago, someone contacted Lane County Animal Services, to let them know they were leaving an apartment due to being evicted, and were leaving behind “a lot of cats.”. The property’s...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Highway 20 crash near Sweet Home seriously injures youth

A young passenger was seriously injured and transported by life flight to Portland following a single-vehicle commercial truck crash on Highway 20. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene at milepost 33 near Sweet Home at around 5:59 p.m. Friday, July 15, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.
SWEET HOME, OR
KVAL

26 hoarded, abandoned cats delivered to Greenhill Humane Society

EUGENE, Ore. — 26 cats were hoarded and then abandoned in an apartment in Eugene recently. Law enforcement rescued the cats and then took them to Greenhill Humane Society for care. Greenhill tells us all 26 cats were left in inhumane conditions and exposed to ringworm, which is a...
EUGENE, OR
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Lebanon-Express

Sweet Home man arrested following crash that injured his daughter

The driver involved in a Highway 20 commercial vehicle crash that seriously injured a girl, reportedly his daughter, is now in jail. Oregon State Police arrested Timothy Wade Shockey, 41, of Sweet Home on Monday, July 18, according to the Linn County Jail website. Shockey was arrested on suspicion of second degree assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.2 or higher, the jail website says.
SWEET HOME, OR
kezi.com

Police convince threatening suspect to surrender peacefully

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who locked himself in a van and attempted to commit suicide by cop was arrested without harm to the suspect or officers last Sunday night, Eugene police said. The Eugene Police Department says that just after 11 p.m. on July 17, an officer was dispatched...
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

Fire & Rescue Calls: July 8-14, 2022

Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate. Following is a rundown of all calls for the period of July 8-14: FRIDAY, JULY 8. • Public assistance, 10:30 a.m., 30700 block of Decker Ridge Road. SATURDAY, JULY...
PHILOMATH, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police and Eugene Emeralds team up for National Night Out

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department will hold its National Night Out with the Eugene Emeralds at PK Park Sunday, July 31 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. According to Eugene Police, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that teams police with community and neighborhoods to make our homes safer, more caring places to live.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Injury Accident, Lane Co., July 18

Friday afternoon, July 15, at approximately 5:48pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Clearlake Rd. near Kirk Rd. northwest of Eugene. Preliminary investigation reveals that a Mazda sedan was driving eastbound on Clearlake Rd. when it struck a pedestrian on the shoulder and overturned. The pedestrian and a passenger of the Mazda were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Both of their conditions are now considered stable. Speed and impairment do not appear to be a factor at this time. Statements on scene indicate that a westbound vehicle had possibly drifted into the eastbound lane in front of the Mazda before it crashed. Anyone who witnessed the crash that has not already spoken to investigators is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt.1.
EUGENE, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 226 Fatal, Linn Co., July 18

On Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 226 near milepost 21. A grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto the right shoulder for unknown reasons. The driver, Oksana Titarenko (24) of Keizer, overcorrected and went across the northbound lane and onto the northbound shoulder before it rolled at least twice. A passenger, Mikhail Ermolenko (30) of Salem, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Titarenko was transported to a local area hospital for precaution and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Titarenko was subsequently arrested and transported to the Linn County Jail, where she was lodged. OSP was assisted by Lyons Fire and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
LINN COUNTY, OR
KGW

Keizer woman arrested in rollover crash that killed passenger

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A Keizer woman was charged with manslaughter in a single-vehicle rollover crash that killed her passenger on Highway 226 in Linn County, according to Oregon State Police (OSP). State troopers said the crash happened on Highway 226 near milepost 21, west of Lyons, Ore., on...
LINN COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Unhoused in cars: Looking for a place to park

People forced to camp in their cars because of homelessness are largely gone from the block of Ninth Avenue in Albany where the city has banned them. It’s not clear where they have gone, and an advocate’s plea for city council help regarding parking so far has generated no response.
ALBANY, OR
clayconews.com

ARREST AFTER FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 226 IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR, (July 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:22 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 226 near milepost 21. A grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto...
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Driver arrested, passenger killed in Linn County crash

LYONS, Ore.-- One person is dead following a single car crash near Lyons Saturday night. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency crews responded to Highway 226 near milepost 21 around 6:20 p.m. Officials said the driver of a grey Infiniti was traveling south when it drove off onto the right...
LINN COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Man ejected from car in fatal Linn County crash

On Saturday, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 226 near milepost 21. For unknown reasons, a grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto the right shoulder. The driver, Oksana Titarenko (24) of Keizer, overcorrected and went across the northbound lane and onto the northbound shoulder before it rolled at least twice. A passenger, Mikhail Ermolenko (30) of Salem, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
LINN COUNTY, OR

