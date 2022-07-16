ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXAN

Man pleads guilty to San Marcos murder of Texas State student

By Cora Neas
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aFUCc_0giDu6wr00
Mugshots of James Lee Zapata Jr. (left) and Martin Garcia Jr. (right)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — An Austin man pled guilty Thursday to a 2019 murder in San Marcos, according to Hay County court records.

Martin Garcia Jr., 26, of Austin, pled guilty to one count of murder, and received a sentence of life in prison.

The homicide occurred at an apartment where the victim lived. The victim was Aaron Jackson Peterman, 20, a Texas State student. San Marcos Police said in 2019 that the murder occurred during a drug-related robbery.

The other defendant in the case, James Lee Zapata Jr., 23, of Kyle, TX, is scheduled to go to trial on Aug. 15. He is currently held in in the Hays County Jail under a $750,000 bond.

Comments / 5

Monica Carlos
2d ago

I wonder if these brainless wonders considered loosing their freedom forever was it worth it to them?

Reply(1)
6
Related
KXAN

Police search for suspect who verbally threatened UT staff member

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Police Department is investigating after it was reported a man verbally threatened a university staff member. Police are still searching for the suspect. UTPD said it was notified of the incident, which happened in the 2400 block of San Antonio Street near...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police ask for information about 2013 homicide cold case

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for any information regarding a cold case on 36-year-old Roberto Robby Reyna who was found shot to death in 2013. The incident happened on Friday, July 19, 2013. Police responded to a shooting at around 12:40 a.m. in the...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas State#Murder#Martin Garcia#Aaron Jackson#Violent Crime#San Marcos Police#Tx
KSAT 12

Missing 68-year-old Von Ormy woman found dead near Laredo

VON ORMY, Texas – The body of a 68-year-old Von Ormy woman was found Monday afternoon near Laredo, law enforcement officials said. According to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, a truck driver found the body of Isabel Delgado near the 14-mile marker of Interstate 35 South. Delgado’s abandoned...
VON ORMY, TX
CBS Austin

Domain Northside shooting started over stolen sunglasses, suspect arrested and charged

AUSTIN, Texas — A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery following the incident at Domain Northside last Friday night. According to the arrest affidavit, police officers responded around 8:23 p.m. to a shots-fired call in the 11600 block of Rock Rose Avenue. Police learned there had been a disturbance between the suspect, Cardui Leshawn Scales, Jr., and another man.
fox7austin.com

SWAT standoff in East Austin, 1 person in custody

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is in police custody following a SWAT standoff in East Austin. The incident happened on Sweeney Lane near Manor Road. It started when police got a call about an aggravated assault at about 8:15 p.m. on July 17. Police believed that the suspect was barricaded...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Legal expert weighs in on Belton High murder suspect bond reduction

BELTON, Texas — Central Texans have been vocal about the reduced bond for the Belton High School deadly stabbing suspect, who was let out on Friday afternoon. Caysen Allison, 18, reportedly stabbed and killed 18-year-old Jose Rodriguez in May. He was indicted for murder in June with a bond set at $1 million.
BELTON, TX
News Channel 25

Belton High School student charged with murder released on bond

BELL COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old Belton High School student accused of murder has been released from jail after a bond reduction, officials said. Caysen Tyler Allison was charged in May with the murder of a classmate. Allison was released at 2:20 p.m. Friday from Bell County Jail. His...
KXAN

Several adults, 2 children injured in Bastrop Highway crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in southeast Austin on Tuesday. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Bastrop Highway near Montopolis Drive around 10:46 a.m. At least one patient was trapped. ATCEMS...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Man in custody after SWAT call in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said a man is in custody after refusing to come out of an apartment in east Austin Sunday night. APD said officers went to Sweeney Lane at 8:17 p.m. for an aggravated assault call. That’s located just east of Manor Road, north of East 51st Street.
AUSTIN, TX
Nationwide Report

Matthew Fernandez, Joshua Smith, both 22, and 20-year-old Aaliyah Marie Peinado dead in a crash (Bell County, TX)

Matthew Fernandez, Joshua Smith, both 22, and 20-year-old Aaliyah Marie Peinado dead in a crash (Bell County, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Matthew Fernandez, of Ft. Hood, 22-year-old Joshua Smith, of Copperas Cove, and 20-year-old Aaliyah Marie Peinado, of Nipomo, as the victims who lost their lives following a fiery accident that also injured a 20-year-old woman, from Copperas Cove, on Saturday in Bell County. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash was reported at about 1:56 a.m. in IH-14 [...]
BELL COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Fire under control at office building on Red River Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A small fire at a building in downtown Austin is out Wednesday morning, the Austin Fire Department said. The fire took place at 1000 Red River Street, the address for the Teacher Retirement System office building. AFD said the fire originated in an electrical room on...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy